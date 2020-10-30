AC/DC Tease ‘Demon Fire’ Off ‘PWR/UP’ - Noise11.com

AC/DC have slipped out another sample of the upcoming ‘PWR/UP’ with 54 seconds of ‘Demon Fire’.

‘Demon Fire’ sounds like vintage AC/DC. Together with the previously released ‘Shot In The Dark’ ‘PWR/UP’ sounds like we may be able to skip over the disappointing last album ‘Rock Or Bust’ and continue on with the quality delivered by 2008’s ‘Black Ice’, arguably the best AC/DC album since 1990’s ‘The Razors Edge’.

AC/DC’s output since the 1980/1981 Brian Johnson intro with ‘Back In Black’ and ‘For Those About To Rock We Salute You’ has indeed been a roller-coaster. 1983’s ‘Flick Of The Switch’ and 1985’s ‘Fly On The Wall’ were the first two self-produced albums by Malcolm and Angus Young and they just simply didn’t get it right.

AC/DC brought Harry Vanda and George Young back in for ‘Who Made Who’ in 1986, a new song for Stephen King’s ‘Maximum Overdrive’. It gave AC/DC their first hit song since ‘Rock And Roll Ain’t Noise Pollution’ in 1980.

For 1988 ‘Blow Up Your Video’ they kept Harry Vanda and George Young on production duties and had another hit with ‘Heatseeker’.

Angus and Malcolm have retreated from lead production ever since. 1990’s ‘The Razors Edge’ was produced by Bruce Fairbairn (Bon Jovi Slippery When Wet and New Jersey and Aerosmith’s ‘Permanent Vacation’, ‘Pump’, and ‘Get A Grip’. It generated ‘Thunderstruck’ (their most played YouTube video with over 800 million views).

The 13th AC/DC album ‘Ballbreaker’ was produced by Rick Rubin. ‘Hard As A Rock’ reached no 14 in Australia.

George Young produced 2000’s ‘Stiff Upper Lip’. ‘Satellite Blues’ reached no 23 in Australia.

2008’s Black Ice’, 2014’s ‘Rock Or Bust’ and 2020’s ‘PWP/UP’ were all made with Brendan O’Brien’ in Vancouver.

