 AC/DC Tease ‘Demon Fire’ Off ‘PWR/UP’ - Noise11.com
Angus Young AC/DC Etihad Stadium, Rock Or Bust World Tour. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Angus Young AC/DC Etihad Stadium, Rock Or Bust World Tour. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

AC/DC Tease ‘Demon Fire’ Off ‘PWR/UP’

by Paul Cashmere on October 31, 2020

in News

AC/DC have slipped out another sample of the upcoming ‘PWR/UP’ with 54 seconds of ‘Demon Fire’.

‘Demon Fire’ sounds like vintage AC/DC. Together with the previously released ‘Shot In The Dark’ ‘PWR/UP’ sounds like we may be able to skip over the disappointing last album ‘Rock Or Bust’ and continue on with the quality delivered by 2008’s ‘Black Ice’, arguably the best AC/DC album since 1990’s ‘The Razors Edge’.

AC/DC’s output since the 1980/1981 Brian Johnson intro with ‘Back In Black’ and ‘For Those About To Rock We Salute You’ has indeed been a roller-coaster. 1983’s ‘Flick Of The Switch’ and 1985’s ‘Fly On The Wall’ were the first two self-produced albums by Malcolm and Angus Young and they just simply didn’t get it right.

AC/DC brought Harry Vanda and George Young back in for ‘Who Made Who’ in 1986, a new song for Stephen King’s ‘Maximum Overdrive’. It gave AC/DC their first hit song since ‘Rock And Roll Ain’t Noise Pollution’ in 1980.

For 1988 ‘Blow Up Your Video’ they kept Harry Vanda and George Young on production duties and had another hit with ‘Heatseeker’.

Angus and Malcolm have retreated from lead production ever since. 1990’s ‘The Razors Edge’ was produced by Bruce Fairbairn (Bon Jovi Slippery When Wet and New Jersey and Aerosmith’s ‘Permanent Vacation’, ‘Pump’, and ‘Get A Grip’. It generated ‘Thunderstruck’ (their most played YouTube video with over 800 million views).

The 13th AC/DC album ‘Ballbreaker’ was produced by Rick Rubin. ‘Hard As A Rock’ reached no 14 in Australia.

George Young produced 2000’s ‘Stiff Upper Lip’. ‘Satellite Blues’ reached no 23 in Australia.

2008’s Black Ice’, 2014’s ‘Rock Or Bust’ and 2020’s ‘PWP/UP’ were all made with Brendan O’Brien’ in Vancouver.

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

ACDC photo by Ros O'Gorman ACDC photo by Ros O'Gorman ACDC photo by Ros O'Gorman ACDC photo by Ros O'Gorman ACDC photo by Ros O'Gorman ACDC photo by Ros O'Gorman ACDC photo by Ros O'Gorman ACDC photo by Ros O'Gorman Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Stevie Wright Hard Road Book Launch Photo by Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Phil Jamieson Hard Road Book Launch Photo by Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Molly Meldrum Hard Road Book Launch Photo by Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman AC/DC Rock Or Bust World Tour Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo AC/DC Rock Or Bust World Tour Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Stevie Wright Hard Road Book Launch Photo by Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo AC/DC Rock Or Bust World Tour Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Stevie Wright Hard Road Book Launch Photo by Ros O'Gorman AC/DC Rock Or Bust World Tour Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman AC/DC Rock Or Bust World Tour Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman AC/DC Rock Or Bust World Tour Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Neil Young and Crazy Horse Greendale tour Melbourne photo by Ros O'Gorman
Neil Young’s Brother Bob Releases His First Single

Neil Young's older sibling felt compelled to put out his first song, 'Hey America', after watching US President Donald Trump on TV.

14 mins ago
Peter Garrett Midnight Oil 6 November 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Midnight Oil and 18 Indigenous Collaborators Deliver The Makarrata Project

Midnight Oil’s ‘The Makarrata Project’ is the first collection of new Midnight Oil songs since 2002. It also features 18 indigenous artists collaborating with the band.

23 hours ago
Bruce Springsteen and Max Weinberg at AAMI Park on Thursday 2 February 2017. Photo Ros O'Gorman
Bruce Springsteen Says he Set The Bar To High With Long Shows

Bruce Springsteen - who holds the record for the longest concert ever, with his 2012 Helsinki show lasting for four hours and six minutes - admitted he set the bar too high with his iconic mammoth sets as his fans expect nothing less from him.

1 day ago
Mick Jagger, photo by Ros O'Gorman, the rolling stones, melbourne 2014
Has Mick Jagger Just Teased A New Rolling Stones Song?

Mick Jagger has teased a new song called ‘Pride Before A Fall’. At this stage we don’t know if it’s a new solo song or a new Rolling Stones song.

2 days ago
Angus Young AC/DC Etihad Stadium, Rock Or Bust World Tour. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
AC/DC Glow About Axl Rose

Angus Young has thanked Axl Rose for his short tenure in the band.

2 days ago
Billy Joe Shaver
R.I.P. Billy Joe Shaver at 81

Country legend Billy Joe Shaver has died from a stroke following an undisclosed illness at age 81.

2 days ago
The Rolling Stones, Ros OGorman photographer, Rod Laver Arena
Keith Richards On Modern Rock

Keith Richards has outright insisted that "new rock 'n’ roll" doesn't exist and he's branded the overuse of synths today as "cheap and corny".

2 days ago