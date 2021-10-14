Adele Announced Album '30' - Noise11.com

Adele has officially announced her new album ’30’. Adele has confirmed her fourth record – the highly anticipated follow-up to 2015’s ’25’ – will be released on November 19, and she described the LP as her “ride or die throughout the most turbulent period” of her life.

In a lengthy statement shared on social media, she said: “I was certainly nowhere near where I’d hoped to be when I first started it nearly 3 years ago. Quite the opposite actually.

“And yet there I was knowingly – willingly, even, throwing myself into a maze of absolute mess and inner turmoil!

“I’ve learned a lot of blistering home truths about myself along the way. I’ve shed many layers but also wrapped myself in new ones.

“Discovered genuinely useful and wholesome mentalities to lead with, and I feel like I’ve finally found my feeling again. I’d go so far as to say that I’ve never felt more peaceful in my life.

“And so, I’m ready to finally put this album out.”

Adele – who filed for divorce from Simon Konecki in 2019 having being separated for long time following their marriage the previous year, before her dad Mark Evans lost his battle with cancer earlier this year – opened up on how much the album means to her.

She added: “It was my ride or die throughout the most turbulent period of my life.

“When I was writing it, it was my friend who came over with a bottle of wine and a takeaway to cheer me up. My wise friend who always gives the best advice.”

She revealed the new collection with “narrate” the efforts she’s gone to rebuild her “house and [her] heart”.

She continued: “And then that friend who no matter what, checked in on me even though I’d stopped checking in with them because I’d become so consumed by my own grief.

“I’ve painstakingly rebuilt my house and my heart since then and this album narrates it.

“Home is where the heart is x (sic)”

music-news.com

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest





Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments