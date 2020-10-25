 Adele Confirms She Isn't Ready For A New Album - Noise11.com
Adele performs at on March 18, 2017 in Melbourne, Australia. Photo credit: Graham Denholm / Getty Images

Adele performs at on March 18, 2017 in Melbourne, Australia. Photo credit: Graham Denholm / Getty Images

Adele Confirms She Isn’t Ready For A New Album

by Music-News.com on October 26, 2020

in News

Adele updated fans on the status of her long-awaited new album during her hosting gig on Saturday Night Live this weekend.

Adele hosted the sketch comedy show live from New York City, and recounted her first appearance on the show 12 years ago, calling it her “big break” in the United States, during her monologue.

She then went on to provide an update on her next album – the follow-up to 2015’s 25.

“My album is not yet finished… I’d rather put on some wigs, have a glass of wine or six and just see what happens,” laughed the hitmaker.

Adele also addressed her incredible weight loss, quipping: “I know I look really really different since you last saw me but, actually, because of all the Covid restrictions and the travel bans, I had to travel light and I could only bring half of me, and this is the half I chose.”

Elsewhere in the show, the 32-year-old played herself competing in a The Bachelor-themed sketch, during which she randomly started breaking out in songs, singing her hits including When We Were Young and Hello.

“Hi I’m Adele Adkins, I’m 32,” she said in the skit.

“You may know me as the singer Adele. I’m here because I’ve had a lot of heartbreak in my life,” she went on.

“First at 19, and then sort of famously at 21. And then even more famously at 25,” Adele jested, referencing the numerical titles of her first three albums.

music-news.com

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Tim McCallum
Classically Trained Tim McCallum To Sing National Anthem At AFL Grand Final

Classically trained quadriplegic Tim McCallum has been selected to sing the National Anthem at the AFL Grand Final in Queensland this weekend.

3 days ago
Birds of Tokyo
Birds Of Tokyo Have A Second Prison Show

Birds of Tokyo will play a second show at Fremantle Prison on 8 January.

4 days ago
Ariana Grande Sweetener
Ariana Grande Sets Release Date For Positions Album

Ariana Grande will release her new album Positions on 30 October, according to the star's latest Instagram post.

6 days ago
Billie Eilish
Billie Eilish Confirms New Song On The Way

Billie Eilish has revealed on her Instagram Stories she will be dropping a new tune in November, and hinted it would have an autumnal theme.

7 days ago
Taylor Swift photo by Ros O'Gorman
Taylor Swift Guitar To Be Auctioned For Covid Efforts

Taylor Swift's 2018 Gibson acoustic guitar is being auctioned off to raise funds for COVID-19 relief efforts.

7 days ago
Adele performs at on March 18, 2017 in Melbourne, Australia. Photo credit: Graham Denholm / Getty Images
Is Adele About To Release A New Album?

Adele is expected to announce a surprise new album for release as soon as 30 October.

October 19, 2020
Post Malone
Post Malone Picks Up Nine Billboard Awards

Post Malone was the big winner at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards on Wednesday, picking up a total of of nine trophies.

October 16, 2020