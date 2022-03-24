 Aerosmith Are Bringing Deuces Are Wild Back To Las Vegas - Noise11.com
Aerosmith In Melbourne, photo by Ros O'Gorman

Aerosmith In Melbourne, photo by Ros O'Gorman

Aerosmith Are Bringing Deuces Are Wild Back To Las Vegas

by Paul Cashmere on March 24, 2022

in News

Aerosmith will reactive for 24 Vegas dates from June with the Deuces Are Wild show heading back to Park MGM.

The show is the first the first presented in Dolby Atmos® at Dolby Live. “The only rust at Dolby Live is going to be on our van in the lobby! We are locked, cocked and loaded!” said Steven Tyler.

Aerosmith last Vegas ‘Deuces Are Wild’ show was 15 February 2020. It was shut down, like everything, during the Covid lockdowns.

The Deuces Are Wild setlist that night was:

The Train Kept A-Rollin’ (from Get Your Wings, 1974)
Rag Doll (from Permanent Vacation, 1987)
Last Child (from Rocks, 1976)
Pink (from Nine Lives, 1997)
Walking the Dog (from Aerosmith, 1973)
Sweet Emotion (from Toys In The Attic, 1975)
Viva Las Vegas (Elvis Presley cover, unreleased)
Stop Messin’ Around (Fleetwood Mac cover) (from Honkin’ On Bobo, 2004)
Cryin’ (from Get A Grip, 1993)
Livin’ on the Edge (from Get A Grip, 1993)
Chip Away the Stone (from Live Bootleg, 1978)
I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing
Love in an Elevator (from Pump, 1989)
Toys in the Attic (from Toys In The Attic, 1975)

Encore:
Dream On (from Aerosmith, 1973)
Walk This Way (from Toys In The Attic, 1975)

The 24 dates going on sale are:

June 2022: 17, 20, 23, 26, 29
July 2022: 2, 5, 8
September 2022: 14, 17, 20, 23, 26, 29
October 2022: 2, 5
November 2022: 19, 23, 26, 29
December 2022: 2, 5, 8, 11

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Aerosmith, Stone Festival Sydney, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Aerosmith, Stone Festival Sydney, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Aerosmith, Stone Festival Sydney, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Aerosmith, Stone Festival Sydney, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Aerosmith, Stone Festival Sydney, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Aerosmith, Stone Festival Sydney, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Diva Demolition, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Diva Demolition, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Diva Demolition, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Diva Demolition, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Diva Demolition, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Prince The Immersive Experience
Prince: The Immersive Experience’ Is Coming To Chicago

‘Prince: The Immersive Experience’ is an all-new Prince exhibition due to have its world premiere in Chicago on 9 June.

3 seconds ago
Helen Reddy Melbourne 2nd April 2014. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
National Film and Sound Archive of Australia Restore The Original Helen Reddy ‘I Am Woman’ Video

The Australian Film and Sound Archive in Canberra has restored the original video for ‘I Am Woman’ by Helen Reddy as part of Woman’s History Month.

2 days ago
Dolly Parton photo by Ros O'Gorman
Dolly Parton To Star In Film Adaptation of Run Rose Run

Dolly Parton is to headline a film adaptation of Run, Rose, Run.

3 days ago
Timothy B Schmit of Eagles photo by Ros O'Gorman
Timothy B. Schmit Shares New Song ‘Simple Man’ Video

Timothy B. Schmit has previewed his next solo album ‘Day By Day’ with the song ‘Simple Man’.

4 days ago
Dolly Parton in concert photo by Ros O'Gorman
Dolly Parton Named Grulke Prize Career Artist of the Year At SXSW 2022

Dolly Parton has been awarded the Grulke Prize as the Career Artist of the Year at SXSW 2022.

4 days ago
Keith Richard by Ros O'Gorman, the Rolling Stones Melbourne 2014
Keith Richards Says New Rolling Stones Music Is Coming

Keith Richards has promised new music from the Rolling Stones.

5 days ago
Robbie Rist
Last Year Robbie Rist (Cousin Oliver from The Brady Bunch) Recorded An Andy Gibb Song With Australia’s Maryanne Window

Sometime in 2021, an Andy Gibb tribute album ‘Higher Than A Mountain’ popped out to little fanfare.

6 days ago