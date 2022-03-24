Aerosmith Are Bringing Deuces Are Wild Back To Las Vegas - Noise11.com

Aerosmith will reactive for 24 Vegas dates from June with the Deuces Are Wild show heading back to Park MGM.

The show is the first the first presented in Dolby Atmos® at Dolby Live. “The only rust at Dolby Live is going to be on our van in the lobby! We are locked, cocked and loaded!” said Steven Tyler.

Aerosmith last Vegas ‘Deuces Are Wild’ show was 15 February 2020. It was shut down, like everything, during the Covid lockdowns.

The Deuces Are Wild setlist that night was:

The Train Kept A-Rollin’ (from Get Your Wings, 1974)

Rag Doll (from Permanent Vacation, 1987)

Last Child (from Rocks, 1976)

Pink (from Nine Lives, 1997)

Walking the Dog (from Aerosmith, 1973)

Sweet Emotion (from Toys In The Attic, 1975)

Viva Las Vegas (Elvis Presley cover, unreleased)

Stop Messin’ Around (Fleetwood Mac cover) (from Honkin’ On Bobo, 2004)

Cryin’ (from Get A Grip, 1993)

Livin’ on the Edge (from Get A Grip, 1993)

Chip Away the Stone (from Live Bootleg, 1978)

I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing

Love in an Elevator (from Pump, 1989)

Toys in the Attic (from Toys In The Attic, 1975)

Encore:

Dream On (from Aerosmith, 1973)

Walk This Way (from Toys In The Attic, 1975)

The 24 dates going on sale are:

June 2022: 17, 20, 23, 26, 29

July 2022: 2, 5, 8

September 2022: 14, 17, 20, 23, 26, 29

October 2022: 2, 5

November 2022: 19, 23, 26, 29

December 2022: 2, 5, 8, 11

