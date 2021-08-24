 Aerosmith Sells Catalogue To Universal - Noise11.com
Aerosmith Sells Catalogue To Universal

by Paul Cashmere on August 24, 2021

in News

Aerosmith has pocketed hundreds of millions of dollars after selling their iconic catalogue to Universal Music Group.

While Universal will now control all recorded music, merchandise and audio-video products by Aerosmith the band members Steven Tyler, Joe Perry, Tom Hamilton, Joey Kramer and Brad Whitford will curate new projects from the collection.

Joe Perry, Aerosmith co-founder and lead guitarist, commented, “It’s been a long road but I’m extremely happy and proud to say on behalf of Aerosmith we have been able to bring our 50 years of music under one roof by partnering with UMG. This will allow us to bring our music to our fans in ways we never were able to before. It’s something we’ve dreamed about happening for a long time. It’s a win for Aerosmith, UMG and ultimately our fans. Needless to say we are very excited. It’s an incredible way to celebrate 50 years and the many more years to come.”

The extent of Aerosmith’s revenue streams goes through to theme parks. In 1999 the band became the first musical act to have its own attraction at Disney World in Florida. An Aerosmith Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster was launched later in Paris.

Sir Lucian Grainge, Chairman & CEO of UMG, said, “Aerosmith’s global success places them in rarefied air among the all-time greatest rock icons. On the band’s 50th anniversary, Aerosmith continues to influence the course of music not only through their iconic catalog but also through film, television and video games and their inimitable style. On a personal note, I couldn’t be prouder that they have chosen UMG as their global partner. We look forward to building upon their incredible legacy and ensuring their music continues to inspire fans around the world.”

Aerosmith manager Larry Rudolph said, “I couldn’t be happier for the band members and their families. Not only are we bringing together the band’s entire catalog in one place, but we’re entrusting these recordings to the very capable hands of Sir Lucian, Bruce Resnikoff and the incredible UMG system worldwide. I would like to thank Sir Lucian for tirelessly working together to craft perhaps the most unique and mutually beneficial catalog arrangement in history and providing a huge commitment to Aerosmith. The members of Aerosmith and I thank him and we all look forward to many years of successfully continuing to share the catalog of the greatest American rock band in history with the world.”

Aerosmith started in Boston in 1970. The city now was Aerosmith Day every April 13.

Beatles Recording Session 1969 Paul McCartney Photographer Linda McCartney supplied by Random House
Paul McCartney’s The Lyrics Songlist Revealed And It Includes A Surprise

On 2 November 2021, 154 of Paul McCartney’s songlyrics will be published in the book ‘The Lyrics’. 153 of the songs you will know. One, ‘Tell Me Who He Is’, is an unrecorded and unreleased Beatles song.

6 hours ago
UB40
UB40’s Brian Travers Dies At Age 62

Brian Travers, the saxophone player and founding member of UB40, has died from cancer at the age of 62.

6 hours ago
John Lydon, Photo By Ros O'Gorman
John Lydon Loses Sex Pistols Lawsuit

John Lydon has lost his lawsuit against his Sex Pistols bandmates.

13 hours ago
Tom T Hall
Country Artists Pay Tribute To Tom T. Hall

Artists from the country community have paid tribute to Tom T. Hall who died last week.

1 day ago
KISS photo by Ros O'Gorman
Kiss Kick Off US Tour While Australian Dates Disappear From Their Website

Kiss have hit the road in the USA and we now know the setlist Australia won’t here this year because all Australian dates have disappeared from the Kiss website.

1 day ago
Don Henley and Joe Walsh of the Eagles. photo by Ros O'Gorman
Eagles To Release 1976 Concert on Vinyl With A Blank Side 4

At 1976 Eagles concert, ‘Live At The Forum’ will be released on vinyl but side 4 will be blank.

1 day ago
David Crosby, A Day On The Green, Ros O'Gorman, Photo
David Crosby On Working With His Son James

David Crosby has never had a "more fulfilling work relationship" than the one he has with his son.

2 days ago