Aerosmith Tour On Hold As Steven Tyler Undergoes Rehab - Noise11.com

Aerosmith have put their summer tour on hold with singer Steven Tyler undergoing rehab after a relapse from sobriety due to a foot injury.

In a very honest statement, Aerosmith have announced…

As many of you know, our beloved brother Steven has worked on his sobriety for many years. After foot surgery to prepare for the stage and the necessity of pain management during the process, he has recently relapsed and voluntarily entered a treatment program to concentrate on his health and recovery. We are truly sorry to inform our fans and friends that we must cancel our first set of Las Vegas Residency dates this June and July while he focuses on his well-being. We will continue our 2022 dates starting in September, and we’ll let you know any further updates as soon as we can. We are devastated that we have inconvenienced so many of you, especially our most loyal fans who often travel great distances to experience our shows. Thank you for your understanding and for your support for Steven during this time. If you purchased your tickets via Ticketmaster, you will be refunded and will receive an email shortly with details, otherwise please contact your point of purchase for information on refunds.

The Aerosmith tour was due to kick off in Spain on June 4. Aerosmith will now start their tour in Bangor, Maine on 4 September.

