After 42 Years Bruce Springsteen’s Legendary No Nukes Concert Released in Full - Noise11.com

There is only one 30 that matters today. That is the 30 years old Bruce Springsteen toured on the night the legendary No Nukes concert was performed at New York’s Madison Square Garden.

Springsteen turned 30 on 23 September 1979. The two No Nukes shows took place on 21 and 22 September 1979. Bruce had released his fourth album ‘Darkness On The Edge of Town’ a year earlier and ‘Born To Run’ four years earlier. ‘The River’ was still a year away so fans that night were treated to the unreleased at the time ‘The River’ and ‘Sherry Darling’ in the setlist. ‘Born In The USA’ was still five years away.

The No Nukes concerts were organised by Jackson Browne, Graham Nash, Bonnie Raitt and John Hall. Across various nights the event also featured James Taylor, The Doobie Brothers and Carly Simon.

The original No Nukes album was released in June, 1980.

CD1

1. Prove It All Night

2. Badlands

3. The Promised Land

4. The River

5. Sherry Darling

6. Thunder Road

7. Jungleland

CD 2

1. Rosalita (Come Out Tonight)

2. Born To Run

3. Stay

4. Detroit Medley

5. Quarter To Three

6. Rave On

Blu-ray or DVD

1. Prove It All Night

2. Badlands

3. The Promised Land

4. The River

5. Sherry Darling

6. Thunder Road

7. Jungleland

8. Rosalita (Come Out Tonight)

9. Born To Run

10. Stay

11. Detroit Medley

12. Quarter To Three

13. Rave On

