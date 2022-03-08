Air Supply To Tour Australia For David Roy Williams In November and December - Noise11.com

Air Supply will return to Australia for shows in November and December.

Air Supply began when Russell Hitchcock and Graham Russell met while performing in the Australian production of Jesus Christ Superstar. Early members of the band included Chrissie Hammond, who left to form Cheetah) and Jeremy Paul (who later joined Divinyls). Mark McEntee of Divinyls was once also a member of Air Supply.

Air Supply had their first hit in Australia in 1976 with ‘Love and Other Bruises’.

From 1980, they then had a string of US hits scoring eight Top 10 and 11 Top 40 hits over the next five years.

“It means the world to us to celebrate this major milstone by performing in our homeland of Australia,” said Russell Hitchcock about the upcoming tour.

Graham Russell added, “On our 47th year as Air Supply, nothing will make us more proud as going back to the place where it all began!”.

Air Supply dates are:

30 November, Sydney, Opera House

1 December, Melbourne, Palais

2 December, Brisbane, Entertainment Centre

6 December, Perth, Astor Theatre

