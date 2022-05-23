 Alan White Out Of Yes Tour Due To Illness - Noise11.com
Chris Squire and Alan White of Yes in 2012 photo by Ros O'Gorman

Alan White Out Of Yes Tour Due To Illness

by Paul Cashmere on May 24, 2022

in News

Yes drummer Alan White has pulled out of the band’s 50th anniversary ‘Close To The Edge’ UK and Ireland tour.

White – who played the drums on John Lennon’s ‘Imagine’ – has been forced to miss the upcoming run to mark five decades of the seminal progressive rock band, which will seem play songs from their 1972 album, due to illness.

He will be replaced by his friend Jay Schellen, who has been a stand-in for Alan on several occasions, for the run, which kicks off in Glasgow, Scotland on June 15, and wraps on June 29 in Cork, Ireland.

The band’s management said in a statement issued to press: “Alan was really looking forward to playing live again preparing to celebrate 50 years with Yes, having joined the band for the July 1972 Close To The Edge Tour, coming full circle in 2022. Alan’s close friend Jay Schellen will be taking on drumming duties in Alan’s place.”

Jay played with Yes on their 2016 North American tour when Alan was recovering from back surgery.

When he was feeling fitter, Alan played alongside Jay.

He also stepped in for ‘Cruise To The Edge’ after Alan came down with a bacterial infection.

As well as playing live with Yes, Jay is also featured on 2019’s ‘Yes 50 Live’ LP, plus ‘The Royal Affair Tour: Live from Las Vegas’, and their 2021 studio album ‘The Quest’.

