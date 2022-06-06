Alec John Such, The Founding and Original Bon Jovi Bass Player, Dies At Age 70 - Noise11.com

Bon Jovi’s original bass player Alec John Such has died at the age of 70.

Such performed on all Bon Jovi albums from ‘Bon Jovi’ (1984) to ‘Keep The Faith’ (1992) and the new songs on the Greatest Hits ‘Crossroads’. His final Bon Jovi song was ‘Always’.

Such as an important part of the Bon Jovi success. Jon Bon Jovi had recruited David Bryan for his band when a New York radio station started playing his song ‘Runaway’ and he needed a band for gigs. Bryan brought in Alec John Such and Tico Torres. Such recommended his friend Richie Sambora for the band and Bon Jovi was born. Sambora and Such had been in the band Message which was signed to Led Zeppelin’s Swan Song Record label but their album was never released.

In a statement Bon Jovi posted, “We are heartbroken to hear the news of the passing of our dear friend Alec John Such. He was an original. As a founding member ofbon Jovi, Alec was integral to the formation of the band. To be honest, we found our way to each other thru him – He was a childhood friend of Tico and brought Richie to see us perform. Alec was always wild and full of life. Today those special memories bring a smile to my face and a tear to my eye”.

Alec, you will be missed pic.twitter.com/ilfTeYyQhR — Bon Jovi (@BonJovi) June 5, 2022

