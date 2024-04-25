 Neil Finn Sells Song Catalogue To Primary Wave - Noise11.com
Neil Finn of Crowded House photo by Ros O'Gorman

Neil Finn of Crowded House photo by Ros O'Gorman

Neil Finn Sells Song Catalogue To Primary Wave

by Paul Cashmere on April 25, 2024

in News,Noise Pro

Neil Finn has sold his songwriting catalogue to Primary Wave. Primary Wave now own Neil’s songs with Split Enz (including I Got You), Crowded House (including Don’t Dream Its Over) as well as Neil’s solo catalogue.

The dollar amount of the deal was undisclosed. Primary Wave bought the songs of Katy Perry for $225m, Justin Bieber for $200m, Rod Stewart for $100m (he didn’t write much) and KISS for $300m. They also own the works of Michael Jackson, Cyndi Lauper, Enrique Iglesias, Pat Benatar, Christine McVie, Joe Walsh, Cher, Paul Simon, and Sarah McLachlan.

Primary Wave announced:

We’re proud to announce an exciting new partnership with the legendary singer, songwriter, and musician Neil Finn, founding member of the much loved rock band Crowded House.

“I look forward to seeing Primary Wave’s plan for the ongoing care of my songs. I am confident they see the body of my work as music that matters. This deal has been a good while in the making and feels right,” said Finn.

Primary Wave’s David Weitzman adds, “We are thrilled to welcome Neil Finn to Primary Wave. Not only is he a master songwriter, he is the songwriters’ favorite songwriter. We look forward to working closely with Neil and his great team at Shelter Management on the next stages of his storied career.”

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo pajamaclub1509112011-09-15-17 Neil Finn, Photo By Ian Laidlaw Neil Finn, Photo By Ian Laidlaw

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Mike Pinder of The Moody Blues
Mike Pinder of The Moody Blues Dies At Age 82

R.I.P. Mike Pinder, a founding member of The Moody Blues.

10 hours ago
Stevie Nicks ADOTG at Rochford Winery on Saturday 18 November 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Brandi Carlile to Open For Stevie Nicks In London

Stevie Nicks has revealed the first wave of special guests for her upcoming show at American Express presents BST Hyde Park.

2 days ago
Normie Rowe and the Playboys perform at Memo Music Hall, St Kilda, Melbourne on Saturday 6 June 2015. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Normie Rowe’s 2019 cover of 1927’s ‘Compulsory Hero’ Continues to Resonate For ANZAC Day 2024

In 2019, Normie Rowe cover the 1927 hit ‘Compulsory Hero’ as a tribute to Australia’s servicemen and women. As ANZAC Day 2024 approaches, Normie’s version of the song has become a comment of the time made even more poignant because he is also a returned serviceman.

2 days ago
Split Enz True Colours Stamps NZ
Split Enz Stamps To Be Issued By New Zealand Post Office

Split Enz have been honored by the New Zealand Post Office with a series of stamps based on their classic album ‘True Colours’.

2 days ago
Sammy Hagar supplied HWOF
Sammy Hagar To Receive Star On Hollywood Walk of Fame

Sammy Hagar will be the 2779th recipient of a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Sammy’s star will be unveiled on 30 April 2024 at 11:30am.

3 days ago
Madonna performs at Rod Laver Arena on Saturday 12 March 2016. This is the first show of the Australian leg of her world wide Rebel Heart Tour. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Madonna Sued Again Over Concert Delays

Madonna has been sued again over concert delays.

3 days ago
The Superjesus
There is A Brand New Superjesus Song ‘We Won’t Let Go Until Its Over’

The Superjesus have a brand new song ‘We Won’t Let Go Until Its Over’.

4 days ago