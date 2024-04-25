Neil Finn Sells Song Catalogue To Primary Wave - Noise11.com

Neil Finn has sold his songwriting catalogue to Primary Wave. Primary Wave now own Neil’s songs with Split Enz (including I Got You), Crowded House (including Don’t Dream Its Over) as well as Neil’s solo catalogue.

The dollar amount of the deal was undisclosed. Primary Wave bought the songs of Katy Perry for $225m, Justin Bieber for $200m, Rod Stewart for $100m (he didn’t write much) and KISS for $300m. They also own the works of Michael Jackson, Cyndi Lauper, Enrique Iglesias, Pat Benatar, Christine McVie, Joe Walsh, Cher, Paul Simon, and Sarah McLachlan.

Primary Wave announced:

We’re proud to announce an exciting new partnership with the legendary singer, songwriter, and musician Neil Finn, founding member of the much loved rock band Crowded House. “I look forward to seeing Primary Wave’s plan for the ongoing care of my songs. I am confident they see the body of my work as music that matters. This deal has been a good while in the making and feels right,” said Finn. Primary Wave’s David Weitzman adds, “We are thrilled to welcome Neil Finn to Primary Wave. Not only is he a master songwriter, he is the songwriters’ favorite songwriter. We look forward to working closely with Neil and his great team at Shelter Management on the next stages of his storied career.”

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

