Richie Sambora Releases First of Weekly New Music ‘I Pray’ - Noise11.com

Former Bon Jovi guitarist Richie Sambora has released ‘I Pray’ with a new song coming every week for the next four weeks.

“I Pray” will be followed next month by “Livin’ Alone” (May 3), “Songs That Wrote My Life” (May 10), and “Believe (In Miracles)” (May 17).

Richie Sambora said, “I’m at that point in my life where I am truly happy and a big part of that joy comes from writing songs and making music. There’s a tremendous freedom with these songs because I don’t have to think about charting #1 or what’s happening on the radio but I still put the same craftsmanship, care and love into it as I did with ‘Slippery When Wet’ or ‘New Jersey’ and I hope they bring a similar happiness to those that choose to listen and push play on streaming services.”

Richie was a recent guest on the title track of Dolly Parton’s ‘Rockstar’ album.

The Jovi doco ‘Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story’ is currently streaming on Hulu and Disney+.

