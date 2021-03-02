Alice Cooper Could Have His First No 1 In Australia This Week - Noise11.com

Rock legend Alice Cooper may have his first number one in Australia but the end of this week based on midweek sales of his ‘Detroit Stories’ album.

‘Detroit Stores’ is one of Alice’s hardest rocking records in decades. “It’s about Detroit,” Alice tells Noise11.com. “We were going to do a hard rock album and the home of hard rock in America is Detroit. Los Angeles had The Doors and Love and Buffalo Springfield. San Francisco was psychedelic country with bands like Grateful Dead and Jefferson Airplane. New York was really sophisticated with the Young Rascals. Detroit had Iggy and the Stooges, the MC5, Alice Cooper, Ted Nugent, Bob Seger, Suzi Quatro, all hard rock bands. Because that’s what that city was about. People did not like soft rock. Bands like Seals & Crofts would have gotten killed in Detroit”.

Watch the Noise11 Alice Cooper interview:

Alice Cooper’s first chart album in Australia was ‘School’s Out’ in 1972. It peaked at no 5. Alice’s highest charting album in Australia was ‘Lace and Whiskey’ (1977, no 3). His previous album ‘Paranormal’ peaked at no 6.

‘Detroit Stories’ features the original Alice Cooper band Michael Bruce (guitar), Dennis Dunaway (bass) and Neil Smith (drums) and ‘Social Debris’ and ‘I Hate You’.

U2’s Larry Mullen Jr plays on ‘Shut Up And Rock’. Alice’s wife Sherly and daughter Calico sing on the two covers Lou Reed’s ‘ Rock N Roll’ and Outrageous Cherry’s ‘Our Love Will Change The World’, Wayne Kramer of the MC5 is all over the record, Joe Bonamassa is on ‘Rock n Roll’ and ‘Drunk and in Love’, Mark Farner of Grand Funk Railroad is on four tracks and Debra Sledge of Sister Sledge pops up on ‘$1000 High Heel Shoes’.

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest





Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments