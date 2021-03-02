 Alice Cooper Could Have His First No 1 In Australia This Week - Noise11.com

Alice Cooper Could Have His First No 1 In Australia This Week

by Paul Cashmere on March 2, 2021

in News

Rock legend Alice Cooper may have his first number one in Australia but the end of this week based on midweek sales of his ‘Detroit Stories’ album.

‘Detroit Stores’ is one of Alice’s hardest rocking records in decades. “It’s about Detroit,” Alice tells Noise11.com. “We were going to do a hard rock album and the home of hard rock in America is Detroit. Los Angeles had The Doors and Love and Buffalo Springfield. San Francisco was psychedelic country with bands like Grateful Dead and Jefferson Airplane. New York was really sophisticated with the Young Rascals. Detroit had Iggy and the Stooges, the MC5, Alice Cooper, Ted Nugent, Bob Seger, Suzi Quatro, all hard rock bands. Because that’s what that city was about. People did not like soft rock. Bands like Seals & Crofts would have gotten killed in Detroit”.

Watch the Noise11 Alice Cooper interview:

Alice Cooper’s first chart album in Australia was ‘School’s Out’ in 1972. It peaked at no 5. Alice’s highest charting album in Australia was ‘Lace and Whiskey’ (1977, no 3). His previous album ‘Paranormal’ peaked at no 6.

‘Detroit Stories’ features the original Alice Cooper band Michael Bruce (guitar), Dennis Dunaway (bass) and Neil Smith (drums) and ‘Social Debris’ and ‘I Hate You’.

U2’s Larry Mullen Jr plays on ‘Shut Up And Rock’. Alice’s wife Sherly and daughter Calico sing on the two covers Lou Reed’s ‘ Rock N Roll’ and Outrageous Cherry’s ‘Our Love Will Change The World’, Wayne Kramer of the MC5 is all over the record, Joe Bonamassa is on ‘Rock n Roll’ and ‘Drunk and in Love’, Mark Farner of Grand Funk Railroad is on four tracks and Debra Sledge of Sister Sledge pops up on ‘$1000 High Heel Shoes’.

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

AliceCooper270809_29950.jpg AliceCooper270809_29983.jpg AliceCooper270809_29990.jpg AliceCooper270809_30008.jpg AliceCooper270809_30050.jpg AliceCooper270809_30125.jpg Alice Cooper Rose Tattoo Alice Cooper Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Nita Strauss Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Alice Cooper Alice Cooper Rose Tattoo Glen Sobel Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Bee Gees
Barry Gibb Signals Another Bee Gees Documentary

Barry Gibb has revealed fans of the Bee Gees can expect a biographical film within the next couple of years, which is set to follow the 2020 documentary, 'The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart'.

15 hours ago
Peter Garrett Midnight Oil 6 November 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Midnight Oil Officially Kick Off Makarrata Live In Queensland

Midnight Oil have officially kicked off ‘Makarrata Live’ after a secret show and warm-up in Sydney with their first official show in Queensland on the weekend.

1 day ago
The Who. photo by Ros O'Gorman
The Who Signal Recording Days May Be Over

The Who may not make another album because they won’t make any money from it.

1 day ago
KISS, Etihad Stadium, Melbourne, Australia, 2013 Photo by Ros O'Gorman, Noise11 music news
Kiss Australian Dates Rescheduled For November

Kiss will be back on track with the End of the Road world tour in Australia in November.

4 days ago
Paul McCartney
Paul McCartney To Publish New Book ‘The Lyrics 1956 to the Present’

Paul McCartney will publish a hard cover book of his lyrics in November. ‘The Lyrics 1956 to Present’ is two volumes and 154 McCartney song lyrics from all stages of his career.

5 days ago
Bruce Springsteen, Rod Laver Arena, 2013, Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo
Bruce Springsteen DUI Charges Dropped

Bruce Springsteen’s DUI charge has been dropped but the singer has still copped at $500 fine and $40 in court costs for drinking in a public space.

5 days ago
Richard Clapton, Pure Gold Live at the Palais in St Kilda on Friday 13 May 2016. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Richard Clapton Reactivates Post-Lockdown With ‘Music Is Love’

Richard Clapton is reactivating in 2021 with a new album and live dates.

6 days ago