Alice Cooper Debuts Our Love Can Change The World - Noise11.com

Alice Cooper has a new song ‘Our Love Can Change The World’.

Alice says, “I think “Our Love Will Change The World” is one of the oddest songs I’ve ever done and it was one that came to us by somebody else, another Detroit writer. And it was so strange, because it was happy and what it was saying was anything but happy – it was simply a great juxtaposition. And I got it immediately and said “okay, this is going to be great”. The music saying one thing and the lyrics saying something else, I love that song. It is totally different from anything else on the album.”

‘Our Change Can Change The World’ will feature on Alice’s ‘Detroit Stories’, out 26 February, 2021.

Tracklist

1. Rock ‘n’ Roll

2. Go Man Go (Album Version)

3. Our Love Will Change The World

4. Social Debris

5. $1000 High Heel Shoes

6. Hail Mary

7. Detroit City 2021 (Album Version)

8. Drunk And In Love

9. Independence Dave

10. I Hate You

11. Wonderful World

12. Sister Anne (Album Version)

13. Hanging On By A Thread (Don’t Give Up)

14. Shut Up And Rock

15. East Side Story (Album Version)

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Reddit

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments