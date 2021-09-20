Alice Cooper Launches Detroit Stories Tour In New Jersey - Noise11.com

Alice Cooper has put the show back on the road with Atlantic City, New Jersey getting the premiere of the ‘Detroit Stories’ show this week.

Three songs from Alice’s 2021 album ‘Detroit Stories’ have been added to the set including his Velvet Underground cover ‘Rock and Roll’ as well as his own ‘Go Man Go’ and ‘Social Debris’.

Alice Cooper’s 2021 album ‘Detroit Stories’ is a homage to his hard rock origins based on Detroit. Alice tells Noise11.com, “the funny thing about that was 1970 when we moved back there and ‘Love It To Death’ and ‘Eighteen’ and those songs when they broke out of Detroit, we would be playing the Grande Theatre and it would be Alice Cooper, The Stooges and The Who. It would be 1100 people. Big bands back then didn’t play arenas, they played ballrooms. You would look down and there would be Smokey Robinson and The Supremes and one of the guys from The Temptations. To them, it was just music. It didn’t matter if it was Soul Music or Hard Rock. If it was good everybody went to it. Detroit had a really good commonality with Motown. We knew all the guys from Motown, they knew us. There was no colour involved. If you were a musician you were a brother. You could walk into any R&B show and be totally accepted there”.

Alice Cooper setlist 17 September 2021, Atlantic City, New Jersey

Feed My Frankenstein (from Hey Stoopid, 1991)

No More Mr. Nice Guy (from Billion Dollar Babies, 1973)

Bed of Nails (from Trash, 1989)

Rock & Roll (The Velvet Underground cover) (from Detroit Stories, 2021)

Fallen in Love (from Paranormal, 2017)

Go Man Go (from Detroit Stories, 2021)

Under My Wheels (from Killer, 1971)

He’s Back (The Man Behind the Mask) (from Constrictor, 1986)

Social Debris (from Detroit Stories, 2021)

I’m Eighteen (from Love It To Death, 1971)

Poison (from Trash, 1989)

Billion Dollar Babies (from Billion Dollar Babies, 1973)

Guitar Solo (Nita Strauss)

Roses on White Lace (from Raise Your Fist and Yell, 1987)

My Stars (from School’s Out, 1972)

Devil’s Food / Black Widow / Black Juju (from Welcome To My Nightmare, 1975 / from Love It To Death, 1971)

Steven (from Welcome To My Nightmare, 1975)

Dead Babies (from Killer, 1971)

I Love the Dead (from Billion Dollar Babies, 1973)

Escape (from Welcome To My Nightmare, 1975)

Teenage Frankenstein (from Constrictor, 1986)

School’s Out (from School’s Out, 1972)

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Gavin Ryan reports with thanks to Australian-Charts.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest





Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments