 Alice Cooper Launches Detroit Stories Tour In New Jersey - Noise11.com
Alice Cooper at Rod Laver Arena on Friday 20 October 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Alice Cooper at Rod Laver Arena on Friday 20 October 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Alice Cooper Launches Detroit Stories Tour In New Jersey

by Paul Cashmere on September 20, 2021

in News

Alice Cooper has put the show back on the road with Atlantic City, New Jersey getting the premiere of the ‘Detroit Stories’ show this week.

Three songs from Alice’s 2021 album ‘Detroit Stories’ have been added to the set including his Velvet Underground cover ‘Rock and Roll’ as well as his own ‘Go Man Go’ and ‘Social Debris’.

Alice Cooper’s 2021 album ‘Detroit Stories’ is a homage to his hard rock origins based on Detroit. Alice tells Noise11.com, “the funny thing about that was 1970 when we moved back there and ‘Love It To Death’ and ‘Eighteen’ and those songs when they broke out of Detroit, we would be playing the Grande Theatre and it would be Alice Cooper, The Stooges and The Who. It would be 1100 people. Big bands back then didn’t play arenas, they played ballrooms. You would look down and there would be Smokey Robinson and The Supremes and one of the guys from The Temptations. To them, it was just music. It didn’t matter if it was Soul Music or Hard Rock. If it was good everybody went to it. Detroit had a really good commonality with Motown. We knew all the guys from Motown, they knew us. There was no colour involved. If you were a musician you were a brother. You could walk into any R&B show and be totally accepted there”.

Alice Cooper setlist 17 September 2021, Atlantic City, New Jersey

Feed My Frankenstein (from Hey Stoopid, 1991)
No More Mr. Nice Guy (from Billion Dollar Babies, 1973)
Bed of Nails (from Trash, 1989)
Rock & Roll (The Velvet Underground cover) (from Detroit Stories, 2021)
Fallen in Love (from Paranormal, 2017)
Go Man Go (from Detroit Stories, 2021)
Under My Wheels (from Killer, 1971)
He’s Back (The Man Behind the Mask) (from Constrictor, 1986)
Social Debris (from Detroit Stories, 2021)
I’m Eighteen (from Love It To Death, 1971)
Poison (from Trash, 1989)
Billion Dollar Babies (from Billion Dollar Babies, 1973)
Guitar Solo (Nita Strauss)
Roses on White Lace (from Raise Your Fist and Yell, 1987)
My Stars (from School’s Out, 1972)
Devil’s Food / Black Widow / Black Juju (from Welcome To My Nightmare, 1975 / from Love It To Death, 1971)
Steven (from Welcome To My Nightmare, 1975)
Dead Babies (from Killer, 1971)
I Love the Dead (from Billion Dollar Babies, 1973)
Escape (from Welcome To My Nightmare, 1975)
Teenage Frankenstein (from Constrictor, 1986)

School’s Out (from School’s Out, 1972)

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Gavin Ryan reports with thanks to Australian-Charts.com

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Glen Sobel Rose Tattoo Alice Cooper Alice Cooper Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Nita Strauss Rose Tattoo Alice Cooper Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Alice Cooper AliceCooper270809_29950.jpg AliceCooper270809_29983.jpg AliceCooper270809_29990.jpg AliceCooper270809_30008.jpg AliceCooper270809_30050.jpg AliceCooper270809_30125.jpg

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Paul Stanley of Kiss photo by Ros O'Gorman
Kiss Expand ‘Destroyer’

The Kiss classic ‘Destroyer’ is about to be reissued as an expanded box set.

2 days ago
BB King Photo by Damien Loverso Bluesfest Byron Bay
B.B. King Would Have Been 96 This Week

16 September would have been B.B. King’s 96th birthday. B.B. King died in 2015 but his company continues. The B.B. King estate is working with Gibson guitars on a new series of B.B. King guitars.

3 days ago
David-Bowie-A-Reality-Tour-Concert.-Photo-by-Ros-OGorman
David Bowie Complete Catalogue Moves To Warner Music

The Warner Music Group and the Estate of David Bowie have signed a global deal to put the entire Bowie catalogue in the hands of the Warner group.

3 days ago
Rod Stewart - Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Rod Stewart Debuts New Song ‘One More Time’ Ahead of ‘The Tears Of Hercules’ Album

Rod Stewart will release his 31st album ‘The Tears of Hercules’ in November. His new song ‘One More Time’ is a little bit country and a little bit rock and roll.

3 days ago
Elton John and his Band perform in Melbourne at Rod Laver Arena on Friday 11 December 2015. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Elton John Postpones Show To 2023

Elton John has postponed his upcoming tour in the U.K. and Europe so he can undergo an operation on his hip.

4 days ago
BJ Thomas
B.J. Thomas Personal Items On Sale For Fans

The Estate of B.J. Thomas is selling off his personal items for fans around the world.

4 days ago
Charlie Watts of the Rolling Stones photo by Ros O'Gorman
The Rolling Stones Could Not Attend Charlie Watts Funeral

The Rolling Stones, Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ron Wood, were unable to attend the funeral of their drummer Charlie Watts due to Covid restrictions.

5 days ago