 Alicia Keys To Release 20th Anniversary Edition of Debut - Noise11.com
Alicia Keys, Melbourne, Rod Laver Arena, Ros O'Gorman, Photo

Alicia Keys at Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne Australia. Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Alicia Keys To Release 20th Anniversary Edition of Debut

by Music-News.com on June 3, 2021

in News

Alicia Keys is to release a 20th anniversary edition of her debut album.

Alicia released ‘Songs In A Minor’ – which went on to win a Grammy – two decades ago and she will celebrate all her achievements with a special new edition of the LP.

‘Songs in A Minor (20th Anniversary Edition)’ will feature two bonus tracks, which are previously unreleased and have been taken from the original album recording sessions. ‘Foolish Heart’ and ‘Crazy (Mi Corazon)’, as part of the album, will be available digitally and on vinyl.

A special edition of the new anniversary album will be available through Alicia’s official store, including a 2LP packaged vinyl. This limited edition will be pressed on black and green blended colour vinyl and will be complimented by pop-up imagery and deluxe packaging.

The album will be made available digitally on Friday June 4 and will feature ‘Fallin’ – ALI Soundtrack Version’ as well as ‘I Won’t (Crazy World)’ which was also available on the 10th Anniversary Physical Deluxe, and will now be available to stream for the first time.

Fans are also able to purchase special merchandise to mark the occasion including clothing such as short sleeve shirts, trucker hats as well as a canvas tote bag.

And as part of the anniversary celebrations, Modern English are working with Sony Music to create a bespoke website where fans can pen letters about their memories of the album, from its release and tour, as well as Alicia’s music in general. Fans will also be able to interact with user-generated content as they scroll through a moving globe which will include photographs and content sent in.

music-news.com

Noise11.com

