Tania Doko and Eric Bazilian Are Performing The Best Of Both Of Them - Noise11.com

Bachelor Girl’s Tania Doko has invited The Hooters’ Eric Bazilian to tour Australia with her. It is the first time Eric has played in Australia for almost 40 years on that one and only Hooters Australian tour of 1985.

The Hooters had two Top 10 hits in Australia in 1985, ‘All You Zombies’ and ‘And We Danced’ and both are being played on this tour. He was also the guitarist for Cyndi Lauper’s ‘She’s So Unusual’ and two of those hits are in the set. Eric also wrote Joan Osborne’s hit ‘One of Us’. That’s in here too.

Tania is also no stranger to chart hits. Bachelor Girl’s ‘Buses and Trains’, ‘Lucky Me’ and ‘Permission To Shine’ were played as well as new solo music from both Eric and Tania including the newly record Prince cover of ‘International Lover’ from their 2024 release ‘Hers, His & Ours’.

Setlist April 6, Bridge Hotel, Sydney

Set 1

And We Danced (from The Hooters, Nervous Night, 1985)

Permission to Shine (from Bachelor Girl, Waiting for the Day, 1998)

International Lover (Prince cover from Tania and Eric’s Hers, His & Ours, 2024)

Girls Just Want to Have Fun (Cyndi Lauper cover, Eric played on the original)

Time After Time (Cyndi Lauper cover, Eric played on the original)

Marry You (Gotthard song written by Eric)

Bitter Sweet Symphony (The Verve cover)

Set 2

All You Zombies (from The Hooters, Nervous Night, 1985)

Back in the 80s (from Eric Bazilian, Bazilian, 2021)

Harder Now (from Tania’s The Beauty’s In The Broken, 2023)

Diamonds and Dollars (Eric Bazilian song featuring Tania, 2019)

Lucky Me (from Bachelor Girl, Waiting for the Day, 1998)

One Of Us (Eric song covered by Joan Osborne)

Buses and Trains (from Bachelor Girl, Waiting for the Day, 1998)

Encore:

And We Danced (from The Hooters, Nervous Night, 1985)

Eric and Tania have three more shows to go in Australia:

Thursday 18 April – Adelaide SA – The Grace Emily

Friday 19 April – Main Ridge VIC – Pig & Whistle

Saturday 20 April – St Kilda VIC – Memo Music Hall

