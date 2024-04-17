Ashanti and Nelly Share Baby News - Noise11.com

Ashanti has confirmed she’s pregnant, expecting a baby with rapper Nelly — and they’re engaged.

Nelly and Ashanti are expecting their first baby together, the R&B songstress confirmed in a video shared to her Instagram account on Wednesday 17 April.

As Ashanti is getting ready for a performance, her mum asks her how much time she needs.

“Uh, I’m gonna need about nine months,” Ashanti answers, prompting her mum to look shocked.

The Rain On Me singer also shared the news with Essence magazine, revealing that not only is she pregnant, she and Nelly are engaged.

“This new year of my life is such a blessing full of love, hope and anticipation,” Ashanti revealed.

“Motherhood is something that I have looked forward to, and sharing this with my family, fiancé and loyal fans, who have been so supportive of my career, is an amazing experience.”

The couple first dated in 2003 and broke up a decade later. They spent 10 years apart before reuniting in 2023.

This will be Ashanti’s first child at the age of 43.

Nelly is already dad to son Tre, 21, and daughter Nana, 26.

The rapper also helped raise niece Sydney and nephew Shawn after his sister, Jackie Donahue, died of leukemia in 2005.

