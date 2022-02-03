 All Seven Dog Trumpet Albums Available On Vinyl - Noise11.com
by Paul Cashmere on February 3, 2022

Dog Trumpet’s next four albums are released on Vinyl this week making all seven now available to purchase.

The next four releases ‘Antisocial Tendencies’, ‘River of Flowers’, ‘Medicated Spirits’ and ‘Great South Road’ join the recently released ‘Two Heads One Brain’, ‘Suitcase’ and ‘Dog Trumpet’. The official release date for the final four is 4 February 2022. https://dogtrumpet.net/vinyl

Dog Trumpet have also debuted a brand new video for the song ‘Buttons Undone’ from the fifth Dog Trumpet album ‘River of Flowers’.

Reg Mombassa and Peter O’Doherty formed Dog Trumpet in 1990 during downtime for their band Mental As Anything. The first Dog Trumpet album ‘Two Heads One Brain’ was released in 1991. The most recent album ‘Great South Road’ was released in May 2020.

