American Music Awards 2021 Complete Winners List - Noise11.com

The American Music Awards were held this week.

Here is a list of the American Music Awards 2021 winners:

Artist of the Year:

BTS

New Artist of the Year:

Olivia Rodrigo

Collaboration of the Year:

Doja Cat featuring SZA – ‘Kiss Me More’

Favorite Trending Song:

Megan Thee Stallion – ‘Body’

Favorite Music Video:

Lil Nas X – ‘Montero (Call Me By Your Name)’

Favorite Male Artist – Pop

Ed Sheeran

Favorite Female Artist – Pop

Taylor Swift

Favorite Duo or Group – Pop

BTS

Favorite album – Pop

Taylor Swift – ‘evermore’

Favorite song – Pop

BTS – ‘Butter’

Favorite Female Artist – Hip-Hop

Megan Thee Stallion

Favorite Male Artist – Hip-Hop

Drake

Favorite Album – Hip-Hop

Megan Thee Stallion – ‘Good News’

Favorite Song – Hip-Hop

Cardi B – ‘Up’

Favorite Male Artist – R&B

The Weeknd

Favorite Female Artist – R&B

Doja Cat

Favorite Album – R&B

Doja Cat – ‘Planet Her’

Favorite Song – R&B

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak) – ‘Leave The Door Open’

Favorite Artist – Rock

Machine Gun Kelly

Favorite Male Artist – Country:

Luke Bryan

Favorite Female Artist – Country:

Carrie Underwood

Favorite Duo or Group – Country:

Dan + Shay

music-news.com

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest



