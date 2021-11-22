 American Music Awards 2021 Complete Winners List - Noise11.com
Olivia Rodrigo Sour Patch

American Music Awards 2021 Complete Winners List

by Music-News.com on November 23, 2021

in News

The American Music Awards were held this week.

Here is a list of the American Music Awards 2021 winners:

Artist of the Year:
BTS

New Artist of the Year:
Olivia Rodrigo

Collaboration of the Year:
Doja Cat featuring SZA – ‘Kiss Me More’

Favorite Trending Song:
Megan Thee Stallion – ‘Body’

Favorite Music Video:
Lil Nas X – ‘Montero (Call Me By Your Name)’

Favorite Male Artist – Pop
Ed Sheeran

Favorite Female Artist – Pop
Taylor Swift

Favorite Duo or Group – Pop
BTS

Favorite album – Pop
Taylor Swift – ‘evermore’

Favorite song – Pop
BTS – ‘Butter’

Favorite Female Artist – Hip-Hop
Megan Thee Stallion

Favorite Male Artist – Hip-Hop
Drake

Favorite Album – Hip-Hop
Megan Thee Stallion – ‘Good News’

Favorite Song – Hip-Hop
Cardi B – ‘Up’

Favorite Male Artist – R&B
The Weeknd

Favorite Female Artist – R&B
Doja Cat

Favorite Album – R&B
Doja Cat – ‘Planet Her’

Favorite Song – R&B
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak) – ‘Leave The Door Open’

Favorite Artist – Rock
Machine Gun Kelly

Favorite Male Artist – Country:
Luke Bryan

Favorite Female Artist – Country:
Carrie Underwood

Favorite Duo or Group – Country:
Dan + Shay

music-news.com

