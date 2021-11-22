American Music Awards 2021 Complete Winners List - Noise11.com

The American Music Awards were held this week.
Here is a list of the American Music Awards 2021 winners:
Artist of the Year:
BTS
New Artist of the Year:
Olivia Rodrigo
Collaboration of the Year:
Doja Cat featuring SZA – ‘Kiss Me More’
Favorite Trending Song:
Megan Thee Stallion – ‘Body’
Favorite Music Video:
Lil Nas X – ‘Montero (Call Me By Your Name)’
Favorite Male Artist – Pop
Ed Sheeran
Favorite Female Artist – Pop
Taylor Swift
Favorite Duo or Group – Pop
BTS
Favorite album – Pop
Taylor Swift – ‘evermore’
Favorite song – Pop
BTS – ‘Butter’
Favorite Female Artist – Hip-Hop
Megan Thee Stallion
Favorite Male Artist – Hip-Hop
Drake
Favorite Album – Hip-Hop
Megan Thee Stallion – ‘Good News’
Favorite Song – Hip-Hop
Cardi B – ‘Up’
Favorite Male Artist – R&B
The Weeknd
Favorite Female Artist – R&B
Doja Cat
Favorite Album – R&B
Doja Cat – ‘Planet Her’
Favorite Song – R&B
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak) – ‘Leave The Door Open’
Favorite Artist – Rock
Machine Gun Kelly
Favorite Male Artist – Country:
Luke Bryan
Favorite Female Artist – Country:
Carrie Underwood
Favorite Duo or Group – Country:
Dan + Shay
Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE
Follow Noise11 on Social Media
You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter
Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook