Andrew Farriss Will Have An INXS Surprise At His Shows - Noise11.com

Andrew Farriss is planning on reinventing one of his INXS classics on his upcoming Australian tour.

Andrew has chosen one of INXS’ biggest hits and will turn the classic funk rock number one into a blues/country song. Andrew tells Noise11.com that “It’s a song that was a huge hit for INXS that I co-wrote. I am going to do what Bonnie Raitt did with it and just mess around with it a bit. I like the way she took it into a Bluesy feel. That’s something I am more and more interested in, the Blues style. I love Blues music and I think Country music, Blues and Rock are all interrelated. Especially Blues and Rock, they are related to Country Music. In a funny way they are like cousins and they aren’t too distant either”.

Bonnie Raitt covered the INXS classic on her 2016 album ‘Dig In Deep’. “The song is ‘Need You Tonight’ but I don’t want to do it the same way INXS did it,” Andrew says. “I hear it slightly differently now in how I would approach the song. I have a different take on what I’m thinking of doing it like now. Bonnie Raitt came and talked to me. I saw her in Nashville. She mentioned I was in the audience and I had no idea she was going to do that. I went backstage afterwards and she asked me to write a song for her. I’ve got a few ideas for that but that’s another boxes I have to tick off”.

Andrew Farriss will start his first ever solo Australian tour in Queanbeyan on April 9.

Andrew Farriss tour dates

9 April, Queanbeyan, Royal Hotel 5:30 and 8:30pm shows

10 April, Bulli, Heritage Hotel 5:30 and 9pm shows

16 April, Newcastle, Lizottes 8:30pm only

17 April, Manly, Manly Leagues 6 and 9pm shows

23 April, Paddington, Paddington RSL 6 and 9pm shows

24 April, Cronulla, Brass Monkey 5:30 and 8:30pm shows

7 May, Thornbury, Thornbury Theatre, 8pm

14 May, Sunshine Coast, NightQuarter 6pm

15 May, Loganholme, Fitzys 8pm

16 May, Mudgeeraba, Wallaby Hotel 3pm

21 May, Fremantle, Freo Social 8pm

22 May, North Perth, The Charles Hotel 8pm

28 May, Adelaide, The Gov 7:30pm

