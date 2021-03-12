 Andrew Farriss Will Have An INXS Surprise At His Shows - Noise11.com
Andrew Farriss of INXS photo by Ros O'Gorman

Andrew Farriss of INXS photo by Ros O'Gorman

Andrew Farriss Will Have An INXS Surprise At His Shows

by Paul Cashmere on March 12, 2021

in News

Andrew Farriss is planning on reinventing one of his INXS classics on his upcoming Australian tour.

Andrew has chosen one of INXS’ biggest hits and will turn the classic funk rock number one into a blues/country song. Andrew tells Noise11.com that “It’s a song that was a huge hit for INXS that I co-wrote. I am going to do what Bonnie Raitt did with it and just mess around with it a bit. I like the way she took it into a Bluesy feel. That’s something I am more and more interested in, the Blues style. I love Blues music and I think Country music, Blues and Rock are all interrelated. Especially Blues and Rock, they are related to Country Music. In a funny way they are like cousins and they aren’t too distant either”.

Bonnie Raitt covered the INXS classic on her 2016 album ‘Dig In Deep’. “The song is ‘Need You Tonight’ but I don’t want to do it the same way INXS did it,” Andrew says. “I hear it slightly differently now in how I would approach the song. I have a different take on what I’m thinking of doing it like now. Bonnie Raitt came and talked to me. I saw her in Nashville. She mentioned I was in the audience and I had no idea she was going to do that. I went backstage afterwards and she asked me to write a song for her. I’ve got a few ideas for that but that’s another boxes I have to tick off”.

Andrew Farriss will start his first ever solo Australian tour in Queanbeyan on April 9.

Andrew Farriss tour dates

9 April, Queanbeyan, Royal Hotel 5:30 and 8:30pm shows
10 April, Bulli, Heritage Hotel 5:30 and 9pm shows
16 April, Newcastle, Lizottes 8:30pm only
17 April, Manly, Manly Leagues 6 and 9pm shows
23 April, Paddington, Paddington RSL 6 and 9pm shows
24 April, Cronulla, Brass Monkey 5:30 and 8:30pm shows
7 May, Thornbury, Thornbury Theatre, 8pm
14 May, Sunshine Coast, NightQuarter 6pm
15 May, Loganholme, Fitzys 8pm
16 May, Mudgeeraba, Wallaby Hotel 3pm
21 May, Fremantle, Freo Social 8pm
22 May, North Perth, The Charles Hotel 8pm
28 May, Adelaide, The Gov 7:30pm

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Ed Kuepper
Ed Kuepper Has Three Retro Albums On The Way

Former The Saints, Laughing Clowns and The Aints guitarist Ed Kuepper will mark his 45 years as a recording artist with three retro albums.

18 hours ago
Pierre Baroni
Melbourne Broadcaster, Photographer and Artist Pierre Baroni Loses Battle With Cancer

Pierre Baroni, a one-time member of The Ponys and The Aliens, has died after an 18-month battle with cancer.

20 hours ago
Rod Stewart - Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Rod Stewart Teams With New Zealand In American Cup Effort

In an act of unity and support, 100% Pure New Zealand has invited rock music icon, Rod Stewart to surprise America's Cup teams with a "dock out" serenade of his hit song, Sailing.

1 day ago
Gary Numan photo by Tim Cashmere, music news, noise11.com
Gary Numan Releases Numusic with ‘I Am Screaming’

Gary Numan will release his 18th solo album ‘Intruder’ on 21 May 2021.

2 days ago
The Rolling Stones perform at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne on 5 November 2014. (AAP Image/Noise 11/Ros O’Gorman) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY
50 Rolling Stones Unreleased Tracks Leak Online

50 unused songs by The Rolling Stones have popped up online.

3 days ago
The Cure vocalist and guitarist Robert Smith performs at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne on 12 August 2007.
Robert Smith Is Selling Original Artwork for Heart Research

Robert Smith, of alternative rock band The Cure, is selling off prints of his original artwork to raise money for Heart Research UK.

March 5, 2021
Janet Jackson photo by Ros OGorman
There Is A Janet Jackson Doco In the Works

Janet Jackson is the latest pop superstar to get the documentary treatment.

March 5, 2021