Andy McLean of Horsehead And Dave Leslie of Baby Animals Form New Band Truck - Noise11.com

Truck is the name of the new Australian band featuring Andy McLean of Horsehead and Dave Leslie of Baby Animals.

“When Horsehead were starting out, Baby Animals were the biggest band in the land,” Andy says. “We were lucky enough to do some shows with them and as soon as I saw Dave on stage, I thought, ‘What a mighty player – who wouldn’t want to be in a band with him?’ And here we are, in 2021, and our stars aligned.”

The first song they have for you will be ‘Make Hay’ on 3 December. Sample it here now.

“It’s easy to write aggressive, angry rock songs,” Andy notes. “But there seems to be a real positive vibe to ‘Make Hay’. And as we come out of the fog of COVID, a feeling like that seems appropriate.”

A Truck EP is coming early 2022 through Scot Crawford’s Reckless Records.

Horsehead released three albums in the 90s, ‘Horsehead’ (1993), ‘Onism’ (1996) and ‘Goodbye Mothership’ (1999). They split in 2000 but reformed and played their first show in 20 years in Melbourne in February 2020.

Baby Animals had two albums in the 90s, ‘Baby Animals’ (no 1, 1991) and ‘Shaved and Dangerous’ (no 2, 1993). A third album of new, original material ‘This Is Not The End’ was released in 2013.

Truck are:
Andy McLean – vocals
Dave Leslie – guitar
Mark Donaldson – keys
Kevin Hunt – bass
Alex Deegan – drums

Catch TRUCK live:

Fri Nov 26 – Toronto Hotel, Toronto NSW with James Reyne SOLD OUT
Sat Nov 27 – The Enmore Theatre, Enmore NSW with James Reyne
Sun Dec 5 – Bendigo Hotel, Collingwood Vic – single launch with Riff Raiders and Paul Woseen.

