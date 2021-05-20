Angels & Airways Premiere ‘Euphoria’ Video - Noise11.com

Angels & Airways have released another new song, their first new music for 2021 ‘Euphoria’.

‘Euphoria’ is now the fifth new song since 2019’s ‘Rebel Girl’ but despite a healthy spread of new music in recent years, Angels & Airways seem content to ignore the album format. Their last album was ‘The Dream Walker’ of 2016.

“In a music world that seems to be absent guitars, angst, and emotional authenticity, I felt it was important to lead with a song that mirrors the post-hardcore days of my youth, where the power of the music creates that feeling we once had as teenagers, where we wanted to break something and change the poisonous environment within our broken homes,” explains Tom DeLonge. “These emotions create us. This song shows the seductive nature of an intense love built with that baggage from our youth, from being born into an imperfect household.”

Tom DeLonge directed his band’s ‘Euphoria’ video.

Blink-182 cofounder Tom DeLonge formed Angels & Airwaves in 2005.

Angels & Airwaves will perform at Lollapalooza 2021, which will take place in Chicago July 29 to August 1. The band will also play a pair of headline shows on October 23 at New York City’s Hammerstein Ballroom and November 5 at The Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles.

