 Angels & Airways Premiere ‘Euphoria’ Video - Noise11.com
Angels and Airwaves

Angels and Airwaves

Angels & Airways Premiere ‘Euphoria’ Video

by Paul Cashmere on May 20, 2021

in News

Angels & Airways have released another new song, their first new music for 2021 ‘Euphoria’.

‘Euphoria’ is now the fifth new song since 2019’s ‘Rebel Girl’ but despite a healthy spread of new music in recent years, Angels & Airways seem content to ignore the album format. Their last album was ‘The Dream Walker’ of 2016.

“In a music world that seems to be absent guitars, angst, and emotional authenticity, I felt it was important to lead with a song that mirrors the post-hardcore days of my youth, where the power of the music creates that feeling we once had as teenagers, where we wanted to break something and change the poisonous environment within our broken homes,” explains Tom DeLonge. “These emotions create us. This song shows the seductive nature of an intense love built with that baggage from our youth, from being born into an imperfect household.”

Tom DeLonge directed his band’s ‘Euphoria’ video.

Blink-182 cofounder Tom DeLonge formed Angels & Airwaves in 2005.

Angels & Airwaves will perform at Lollapalooza 2021, which will take place in Chicago July 29 to August 1. The band will also play a pair of headline shows on October 23 at New York City’s Hammerstein Ballroom and November 5 at The Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles.

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Jon Bon Jovi, Bon Jovi, Photo, Ros O'Gorman
Bon Jovi To Tour In Your Cinema

Bon Jovi is going out on a 70-venue Australian tour for one night only on 10 June. Bon Jovi will play at a cinema near you.

3 hours ago
Chumbawamba
Chumbawamba Are Making A Comeback

Chumbawamba are making a comeback almost a decade after their split.

13 hours ago
Marilyn Manson. Photo by Ros O'Gorman.
Marilyn Manson’s Former Assistant Sues For Sexual Assault

Marilyn Manson is being sued for sexual assault, battery, and harassment by a former assistant.

13 hours ago
The Meanies
The Meanies Get Their Arses Back On The Road

The Meanies will finally get their arses back into gear for the ‘Better Late Than Never Desperate Measures’ tour to make up for the tour that couldn’t happen when the ‘Desperate Measures’ album was released.

2 days ago
Alicia Keys: Photo Ros O'Gorman
Alicia Keys Is Planning Songs In A Minor 20th Anniversary Performance

Alicia Keys will mark the 20th-anniversary of her break-out album, Songs in A Minor, by performing a medley of tracks at the Billboard Music Awards on Sunday.

2 days ago
Sheryl Crow performs at Margaret Court Arena on Friday 6 April 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Sheryl Crow Is Planning A Livestream

Sheryl Crow will host her first full livestream concert on June 18.

2 days ago
Kurt Cobain, music news, noise11.com
Kurt Cobain Hair Sells For $14000

Six strands of Kurt Cobain's hair have sold at auction for over $14,000 (£9,900).

2 days ago