Olivia Rodrigo Joins No Doubt At Coachella - Noise11.com

Olivia Rodrigo Joins No Doubt At Coachella

by Music-News.com on April 14, 2024

in News

No Doubt were joined on stage by Olivia Rodrigo as they played their first full gig together in nine years at the Coachella festival on Saturday.

Gwen Stefani and bandmates Tony Kanal, guitarist Tom Dumont, and drummer Adrian Young last performed at length together in 2015, but reunited for the event in Indio, California.

“It’s been nine fucking years!” the frontwoman exclaimed on stage, before saying, “I was thinking we should dust off some of the old shit,” and launching into a set that included hits like Don’t Speak, Just A Girl, Hella Good, Underneath It All, and their version of It’s My Life.

For their track Bathwater, Rodrigo joined the band to duet with Stefani. Back in 2021, Rodrigo chose the track as one of 18 of her favourites to celebrate her 18th birthday.

At Coachella Rodrigo wore a cropped white tank top that read “I (heart) ND” and sang with Stefani, who at the end summoned Rodrigo over by saying, “Come here, my little Vampire!”

The gig was touted by fans on social media as a real highlight of the California event, whose second day also included sets from Tyler, the Creator, Ice Spice, Vampire Weekend, Raye, and Blur.

A number of stars were also in attendance, with Taylor Swift and her boyfriend Travis Kelce dropping in to watch pal Jack Antonoff’s band Bleachers. Rihanna was also an attendee, while Billie Eilish threw a listening party where she showcased new music.

No Doubt Coachella setlist 2024

Hella Good
Push and Shove
Sunday Morning
Ex-Girlfriend
It’s My Life
Different People
Hey Baby
Total Hate ’95
Bathwater (with Olivia Rodrigo)
One Step Beyond
Simple Kind of Life
Underneath It All
Happy Now?
New
Just a Girl
Don’t Speak
Spiderwebs

