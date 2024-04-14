Macy Gray Announces Australian Tour Details - Noise11.com

Macy Gray will return to Australia for 2024 to mark the 25th Anniversary of her ‘On How Life Is’ album.

‘On How Life Is’ was released in 1999. It contained the hit song ‘I Try’.

‘On How Life Is’ was a number one album in Australia. ‘I Try’ was a number one single and ‘Still’ reached number 21.

Macy said in a statement, “I’m over the moon to be celebrating the 25th anniversary of my debut album On How Life Is. First stop: Down Under! Me and the band will be live in Hobart,

Gold Coast, Melbourne, Sydney, Adelaide, Brisbane, Wyong, Canberra and Thirroul in

July. Please join me for a big nite to remember!”

Macy Gray dates are:

Wednesday, 3 July 2024

Festival of Voices

Odeon Theatre, Hobart TAS

Thursday, 5 July 2024

Hindley Street Music Hall, Adelaide SA

Saturday, 6 July 2024

The Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane QLD

Sunday, 7 July 2024

Hamer Hall, Melbourne Art Centre, Melbourne VIC

Tuesday, 9 July 2024

The Star Theatre, Gold Coast QLD

Wednesday, 10 July 2024

The Arthouse, Wyong NSW

Thursday, 11 July 2024

The Playhouse, Canberra Theatre Centre, Canberra ACT

Friday, 12 July 2024

Anita’s Theatre, Thirroul NSW

Saturday, 13 July 2024

Enmore Theatre, Sydney NSW

Tickets to all shows (ex Hobart) are on sale at 9.00am local times

on Friday, 19 April 2024

