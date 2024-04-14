Macy Gray Announces Australian Tour Details - Noise11.com

Macy Gray will return to Australia for 2024 to mark the 25th Anniversary of her ‘On How Life Is’ album.
‘On How Life Is’ was released in 1999. It contained the hit song ‘I Try’.
‘On How Life Is’ was a number one album in Australia. ‘I Try’ was a number one single and ‘Still’ reached number 21.
Macy said in a statement, “I’m over the moon to be celebrating the 25th anniversary of my debut album On How Life Is. First stop: Down Under! Me and the band will be live in Hobart,
Gold Coast, Melbourne, Sydney, Adelaide, Brisbane, Wyong, Canberra and Thirroul in
July. Please join me for a big nite to remember!”
Macy Gray dates are:
Wednesday, 3 July 2024
Festival of Voices
Odeon Theatre, Hobart TAS
Thursday, 5 July 2024
Hindley Street Music Hall, Adelaide SA
Saturday, 6 July 2024
The Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane QLD
Sunday, 7 July 2024
Hamer Hall, Melbourne Art Centre, Melbourne VIC
Tuesday, 9 July 2024
The Star Theatre, Gold Coast QLD
Wednesday, 10 July 2024
The Arthouse, Wyong NSW
Thursday, 11 July 2024
The Playhouse, Canberra Theatre Centre, Canberra ACT
Friday, 12 July 2024
Anita’s Theatre, Thirroul NSW
Saturday, 13 July 2024
Enmore Theatre, Sydney NSW
Tickets to all shows (ex Hobart) are on sale at 9.00am local times
on Friday, 19 April 2024
