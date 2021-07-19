 ANNOUNCEMENT: Bigsound Cancelled Due To Covid Restrictions - Noise11.com
BigSound

ANNOUNCEMENT: Bigsound Cancelled Due To Covid Restrictions

by Paul Cashmere on July 19, 2021

in News,Noise Pro

The 2021 Bigsound music conference in Queensland has been cancelled.

Here is the official statement:

We hate that we have to send this email, but with heavy hearts we have had to cancel BIGSOUND 2021 and reschedule all activity to September 2022.

The ongoing NSW lockdown combined with Melbourne’s snap lockdown, increasing uncertainty around border closures and capacity restrictions have made it painfully clear that BIGSOUND cannot responsibly take to the stage in September.

We think it’s unfair to expect people to come and artists to showcase when there is still uncertainty about who else will be able to be here – and whether they’ll be able to cross the border again to get back home.

A full refund for all delegate pass holders and artist applications will be issued in the coming weeks.

Stay safe, and if you need support during this time, please remember that Support Act has non-competitive financial relief grants available for musicians, crew and music workers doing it tough right now, as well as a free Wellbeing Helpline for 24/7 Support at 1800 959 500.

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Olivia Rodrigo Sour Patch
Australian Albums: Olivia Rodrigo ‘Sour’ Returns To No 1

After one week away from the top spot, Olivia Rodrigo retakes the No.1 ARIA Albums position with her debut album "SOUR".

1 day ago
Dog Trumpet photo by Ros O'Gorman
Dog Trumpet Catalogue Goes Global Via Demon Records

ARIA Hall of Famers Reg Mombassa and Peter O’Doherty will go global with their Dog Trumpet catalogue on vinyl via the UK’s Demon Records.

2 days ago
Russell Morris and Rick Springfield Jack Chrome and the Darkness Waltz
Rick Springfield and Russell Morris Team Up For Jack Chrome Project

Rick Springfield and Russell Morris have been working on a new music concept called ‘Jack Chrome and the Darkness Waltz’ over the extended Covid lockdown period.

3 days ago
Diesel at Red Hot Summer
Diesel On The Chance Discovery of a 30 Year Old Song For His New Album

When Diesel started work on his new album ‘Alone With Blues’, a chance email from Ross Wilson with the rediscovery of an old song ended up being the lead song of the album.

3 days ago
Dean Stevenson
Tasmanian Musician Dean Stevenson To Create And Perform Musical Work Daily At Mona

Tasmanian musician Dean Stevenson has been commissioned by Mona to create a musical work daily and perform it at 4pm each day.

4 days ago
Mick Thomas' Roving Commission with Brooke Taylor by Graham Stockfield
Mike Thomas’ Roving Commission Grounded Due To Covid Restrictions

Mike Thomas’ Roving Commission tour dates have once again been disrupted after new restrictions in Western Australia and South Australia have meant that the Victoria based band is locked out of the western states.

4 days ago
Holy Holy
Holy Holy To Release Fourth Album ‘Hello My Beautiful World’

Sydney’s Holy Holy, the band formed by Tim Carroll and Oscar Dawson in 2011, will release their fourth album in August.

4 days ago