ANNOUNCEMENT: Bigsound Cancelled Due To Covid Restrictions - Noise11.com

The 2021 Bigsound music conference in Queensland has been cancelled.

Here is the official statement:

We hate that we have to send this email, but with heavy hearts we have had to cancel BIGSOUND 2021 and reschedule all activity to September 2022.

The ongoing NSW lockdown combined with Melbourne’s snap lockdown, increasing uncertainty around border closures and capacity restrictions have made it painfully clear that BIGSOUND cannot responsibly take to the stage in September.

We think it’s unfair to expect people to come and artists to showcase when there is still uncertainty about who else will be able to be here – and whether they’ll be able to cross the border again to get back home.

A full refund for all delegate pass holders and artist applications will be issued in the coming weeks.

Stay safe, and if you need support during this time, please remember that Support Act has non-competitive financial relief grants available for musicians, crew and music workers doing it tough right now, as well as a free Wellbeing Helpline for 24/7 Support at 1800 959 500.