 Announcement: Details of the State Memorial for Michael Gudinski - Noise11.com
Michael Gudinski photo by Ros OGorman

Michael Gudinski photo by Ros OGorman

Announcement: Details of the State Memorial for Michael Gudinski

by Paul Cashmere on March 16, 2021

in News,Noise Pro

The Victorian Government has announced details for the State Memorial for Mushroom founder Michael Gudinski.

Michael died on 2 March 2021 at his home in Toorak. A private funeral was held last week. The Gudinski family accepted an offer from the Victorian Government for a State Memorial to honour Michael.

Here are the details:

A State Memorial celebrating the incredible life and achievements of Michael Solomon Gudinski AM will be held at Rod Laver Arena on Wednesday 24 March.

The State Memorial will include tributes, speeches, and performances commemorating Michael’s life, his considerable contribution to both the Australian and international music industry, his charitable works and his enormous passion for Melbourne and the state of Victoria.

Doors will open at 5.30pm with the State Memorial proceedings commencing at 7.07pm. The State Memorial will be held in line with COVIDSafe requirements and will be fully seated.

Those wishing to attend are invited to register their interest at vic.gov.au/michael-gudinski from Tuesday 16 March 5pm AEDT, with registrations closing Thursday 18 March 5pm AEDT. Successful registrations will be contacted by email prior to Saturday 20 March 2pm AEDT.

In lieu of flowers the Gudinski family ask people to consider making a donation in Michael’s name to Support Act – a charity that Michael passionately advocated for providing crisis and wellbeing relief to music industry workers.

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

KISS, Etihad Stadium, Melbourne, Australia, 2013 Photo by Ros O'Gorman, Noise11 music news
Kiss Announces Third Melbourne Show

Kiss will play a third show at Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena.

5 seconds ago
Doug Parkinson photo by Ros O'Gorman
R.I.P. Doug Parkinson Dies At Age 74

Australian soul singer Doug Parkinson has passed away at age 74.

16 hours ago
Jimmy Barnes at Red Hot Summer Mornington 2019 photo Noise11.com
Red Hot Summer Reactivates For 2021

Live music is back and rocking with the Red Hot Summer tour reactivating for 2021 in Tasmania over the weekend.

22 hours ago
Dion Hirini
R.I.P. Melbourne Guitarist Dion Hirini

Melbourne guitarist Dion Hirini died suddenly overnight from a heart condition on his way back from a gig.

3 days ago
Rick Springfield, photo Ros O'Gorman, Noise11
Zoot Are Working On First New Music in 50 Years

A new batch of Zoot songs are being worked on, the first from the band in over 50 years, but its uncertain at this stage if they’ll be released.

4 days ago
Fleetwood Mac Neil Finn at Rod Laver Arena photo by Mary Boukouvalas
Crowded House Dedicate Don’t Dream Its Over To Michael Gudinski

Neil Finn dedicated his Corwded House classic ‘Don’t Dream Its Over’ to Mushroom founder Michael Gudinski at the first Crowded House show of 2021 in New Zealand this week.

4 days ago
Andrew Farriss of INXS photo by Ros O'Gorman
Andrew Farriss Will Have An INXS Surprise At His Shows

Andrew Farriss is planning on reinventing one of his INXS classics on his upcoming Australian tour.

4 days ago