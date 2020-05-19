Announcement: Music Victoria Offer Free Memberships

Music Victoria is offering support to the music sector during the COVID-19 crisis by making their annual membership free for one year whether you’re an individual, a band, or a business.

Members get access to discounts across a range of music-industry relevant goods and services, along with priority access to Music Victoria’s Professional Development workshops. Plus, the more members they have, the louder the collective voice for their ongoing advocacy work.

Offer closes Tuesday 30th of June 2020.

Sign up: https://bit.ly/mv-free-2020-fr

Sign up at musicvictoria.com.au

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Noise11.com

Share this: Share

Twitter

Print



LinkedIn

Facebook



Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments