 Announcement: Music Victoria Offer Free Memberships - Noise11.com
Music Victoria

Announcement: Music Victoria Offer Free Memberships

by Announcement on May 19, 2020

in News,Noise Pro

Music Victoria is offering support to the music sector during the COVID-19 crisis by making their annual membership free for one year whether you’re an individual, a band, or a business.

Members get access to discounts across a range of music-industry relevant goods and services, along with priority access to Music Victoria’s Professional Development workshops. Plus, the more members they have, the louder the collective voice for their ongoing advocacy work.

Offer closes Tuesday 30th of June 2020.

Sign up: https://bit.ly/mv-free-2020-fr

Sign up at musicvictoria.com.au

Noise11.com

