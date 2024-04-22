 There is A Brand New Superjesus Song ‘We Won’t Let Go Until Its Over’ - Noise11.com
There is A Brand New Superjesus Song ‘We Won’t Let Go Until Its Over’

by Paul Cashmere on April 22, 2024

in News

The Superjesus have a brand new song ‘We Won’t Let Go Until Its Over’.

The video is a short film featuring singer Sarah McLead, directed by Elly Hanlon and shot in Mackay, Queensland.

Sarah McLeod said, “This song is one of my favourites from the record, I wrote it ages ago and submitted it to the band when we were doing the Love And Violence EP back in 2016, for whatever reason it didn’t make the cut. Never one to give up, I tried again in 2023. With our new line up and producer/drummer Murray Sheridan on the dials it finally came to life. I think the lyric line is quite fitting for this!”

“We Won’t Let Go Until Its Over’ is the fourth in a series of new songs from The Superjesus across 2023 and 2024. ‘Money (We’re Only In It For Love)’, ‘Lights Out’ and ‘Dancing With Myself’ (Billy Idol/Generation X cover) were all released in 2023.

The Superjesus were just the Lookout Tour across Australia with Live and Incubus. ‘Money’, ‘Dancing With Myself’ and ‘We Won’t Let Go Until Its Over’ were played on the tour.

The Superjesus setlist Perth April 20, 2024

Down Again (from Sumo, 1998)
Saturation (from Sumo, 1998)
Now & Then (from Sumo, 1998)
Something Good
We Won’t Let Go Until It’s Over (single 2024)
Shut My Eyes (from Eight Step Rail EP, 1996)
Money (single 2023)
Gravity (from Jet Age, 2000)
Dancing With Myself (single 2023)

