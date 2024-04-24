Gretel Killeen Joins The Rocky Horror Show Final Week In Sydney - Noise11.com

Gretel Killeen has been revealed as the final Rocky Horror narrator when this current Australian season wraps up.

Gretel will spend the final week as the Narrator at the Sydney shows a Theatre Royal Sydney.

Gretel has done the part before. “I first appeared as the Narrator in The Rocky Horror Show in 2008. It was an extraordinary experience so I’m really excited to reprise the role and celebrate this iconic and perennially inspiring musical’s 50th birthday with this glorious cast in 2024.”, she said in a statement.

This season has featured Narrators Peter Helliar, Myf Warhurst, Joel Creasey, Nicholas Hammond and Dylan Alcott.

The Rocky Horror Show stars Jason Donovan as Frank N Furter.

SYDNEY – THEATRE ROYAL SYDNEY UNTIL MAY 12

Narrator Pete Helliar until 3 May

Narrator Gretel Kileen 4 May – 12 May

