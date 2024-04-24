 Gretel Killeen Joins The Rocky Horror Show Final Week In Sydney - Noise11.com
Gretel Killeen

Gretel Killeen

Gretel Killeen Joins The Rocky Horror Show Final Week In Sydney

by Paul Cashmere on April 24, 2024

in News

Gretel Killeen has been revealed as the final Rocky Horror narrator when this current Australian season wraps up.

Gretel will spend the final week as the Narrator at the Sydney shows a Theatre Royal Sydney.

Gretel has done the part before. “I first appeared as the Narrator in The Rocky Horror Show in 2008. It was an extraordinary experience so I’m really excited to reprise the role and celebrate this iconic and perennially inspiring musical’s 50th birthday with this glorious cast in 2024.”, she said in a statement.

This season has featured Narrators Peter Helliar, Myf Warhurst, Joel Creasey, Nicholas Hammond and Dylan Alcott.

The Rocky Horror Show stars Jason Donovan as Frank N Furter.

SYDNEY – THEATRE ROYAL SYDNEY UNTIL MAY 12
Narrator Pete Helliar until 3 May
Narrator Gretel Kileen 4 May – 12 May
WWW.ROCKYHORROR.COM.AU

Hayley Mary
Hayley Mary Premieres ‘One Last Drag’

Hayley Mary’s new song ‘One Last Drag’ was co-written with her husband, Johnny Took of DMA’s.

12 hours ago
Normie Rowe and the Playboys perform at Memo Music Hall, St Kilda, Melbourne on Saturday 6 June 2015. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Normie Rowe’s 2019 cover of 1927’s ‘Compulsory Hero’ Continues to Resonate For ANZAC Day 2024

In 2019, Normie Rowe cover the 1927 hit ‘Compulsory Hero’ as a tribute to Australia’s servicemen and women. As ANZAC Day 2024 approaches, Normie’s version of the song has become a comment of the time made even more poignant because he is also a returned serviceman.

1 day ago
Blondie at Pandemonium Melbourne 20 April 2024 by Winston Robinson
Blondie’s First Show of 2024 Was In Melbourne, Australia

Blondie put on a good show at Pandemonium Rocks in Australia for their first show of 2024 but not a great show. The band was outstanding but Debbie Harry’s voice was just not there.

2 days ago
The Superjesus
There is A Brand New Superjesus Song ‘We Won’t Let Go Until Its Over’

The Superjesus have a brand new song ‘We Won’t Let Go Until Its Over’.

3 days ago
Tour of Duty cover
Historic 1999 Tour of Duty Concert Featuring John Farnham, Kylie Minogue and The Living End To Be Released For ANZAC Day

John Farnham said shortly after arriving in Dili: “I’ll never be able to explain to my family and friends how I felt being transported in a green truck accompanied by a soldier brandishing arms, and looking at children and women on the streets in what’s been a horrendous situation.”

4 days ago
The Masters Apprentices
Gavin Webb of The Masters Apprentices Dies Aged 77

Gavin Webb, the founding bass player for The Masters Apprentices, has died at age 77 after six years with cancer.

7 days ago
Bart Willoughby by Cole Bennetts
Bart Willoughby To Receive APRA Ted Albert Award

Bart Willoughby has been named as the 2024 Ted Albert Award for Outstanding Services to Australian Music.

7 days ago