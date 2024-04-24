 Hayley Mary Premieres ‘One Last Drag’ - Noise11.com
Hayley Mary Premieres ‘One Last Drag’

by Paul Cashmere on April 24, 2024

in News

Hayley Mary’s new song ‘One Last Drag’ was co-written with her husband, Johnny Took of DMA’s.

About the song Hayley says, “I was sitting on the balcony with a wine, borderline chain-smoking, knowing that I would be regretting the cigarettes in the morning but unable to stop. He started looping a guitar intro that he was working on for Gwen Stefani and I just started writing a poem to it in my head. I asked him if I could record it so I wouldn’t forget it, and those draft vocals ended up being the final vocals you hear in the verses.”

Hayley fronted The Jezabels for their 10 year jaunt from 2007 to 2017. The Jezabels managed three Top 5 albums in that time, three AIR Awards one ARIA and the Australian Music Prize in 2011. They have not officially broken up. They are “in hiatus”.

Hayley has three solo EPs to date featuring 17 tracks. A Hayley Mary solo album is yet to surface.

