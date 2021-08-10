Announcement: National Live Music Awards for 2021 Cancelled - Noise11.com

Following the news that events like the Helpmann Awards and BIGSOUND would be taking a break for 2021, in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the National Live Music Awards (NLMAs) have today confirmed that their 6th Annual event will be postponed to 2022.

This comes after the 5th Annual Awards proceeded in October 2020 on the eve of BIGSOUND, with a combination of physical and digital events around the country.

More than 50,000 tuned in for the digital event internationally, during the live screening and on demand for the 72 hours following the event, while screening parties and live performances took place in Brisbane, Canberra, Adelaide and Perth.

Founder and Director of the Awards, Larry Heath, explained the decision to move the next event to 2022, “…our 2020 event proceeded as more than half of the year of eligibility saw live music operating as normal in Australia.”

“Sadly, while there are fantastic local scenes still in operation, and many artists who have defied the odds and managed to tour through much of the last year in one form or another, the landscape of touring has been one of uncertainty and the raw fact of the matter is – with a year of lockdowns and closed borders, there is no national live music scene to celebrate right now. And more to the viability of the awards themselves – there is no clear way for our judges to assess this year’s potential nominees.”

While the awards are postponed, the NLMAs will be finding other ways to shine a light on the bright spots of the last 12 months, in the leadup to, and during the 2022 event.

Organisers are also planning some exciting changes to the awards for next year, and promise to return bigger and better than ever – with work already underway.

The next “Live Legend”, the award’s hall of fame equivalent, has already been decided, and there have also been changes to the award’s Advisory Board, with new members to be announced later in the year.

Founding Advisory Board Member Katie Noonan says of today’s announcement, “This decision may reflect the state of the industry right now, but it should by no means reflect our fervent passion and belief in the transformative power of the Australian live music industry.”

“To all those who are keeping the live industry in Australia alive, we sincerely thank you for everything you do. Your advocacy and passion is what keeps us all going in these difficult times. We can’t wait to celebrate you and your work again soon.”

For more details about the awards and to see past winners, head to NLMAs.com.au.

