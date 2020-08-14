 Announcement: Port Fairy Folk Festival Cancels 2021 Event - Noise11.com
Port Fairy Folk Festival

Port Fairy Folk Festival

Announcement: Port Fairy Folk Festival Cancels 2021 Event

by Announcement on August 14, 2020

in News,Noise Pro

The Port Fairy Folk Festival Committee today announced that the 2021 Festival will not go ahead.

President of the Port Fairy Folk Festival Committee, John Young said this was the Festival’s most difficult decision to make in its 44-year history.

‘’Health and safety are at the forefront for the Port Fairy community. With restrictions on gatherings and too many uncertainties attached to the current global pandemic, we had to make this choice.

‘’The community, our volunteers, the hundreds of performers, the many contractors and of course the thousands of patrons involved are at the top of our minds when we are planning our annual festival. Rather than invest into a risky and unsafe time for live music and large gatherings, we will focus our energies on producing a truly wonderful Port Fairy Folk Festival experience in 2022,’’ said Mr Young.

For over four decades, the Port Fairy Folk Festival has been presenting extraordinary international and local folk, blues and roots artists to thousands of music lovers each year over the March long weekend.

The Port Fairy Folk Festival Committee extends its support to the live music industry across Australia and to all those who have been severely impacted by this pandemic, as we work together to preserve the future of major festivals, events and cultural activities.

The 45th Port Fairy Folk Festival will take place on 11-14 March 2022.

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Alice Cooper at Rod Laver Arena on Friday 20 October 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Alice Cooper Joins Brian Mannix and Kevin Hillier’s ‘Life of Brian … Mannix That Is’ Podcast

Alice Cooper has a few words with Brian Mannix and Kevin Hillier this week for episode 6 of the ‘Life of Brian … Mannix That Is’ podcast.

3 days ago
Courtney Barnett . Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Courtney Barnett Covers Kev Carmody and Its Stunning

Courtney Barnett has made a music video for her cover of Kev Carmody’s ‘Just For You’.

3 days ago
Wangaratta National Jazz Awards
Submissions for National Jazz Awards Announced

Organised as part of the Wangaratta Festival of Jazz and Blues, each year the National Jazz Awards focus on a different instrument. In 2020, the focus is on voice.

3 days ago
Art Music Awards 2020
Finalists for ART Music Awards Announced

The ART Music Awards will be virtual in 2020 with 278 nominees holding out for 13 awards.

3 days ago
Don Martin of Mi-Sex photo by Mi-Sex Facebook page
Mi-Sex Bass Player Don Martin Passes Away Following Cancer Battle

Don Martin, an original member and bass player of Mi-Sex has lost his battle with cancer.

4 days ago
Paul Kelly and Paul Grabowsky photo by Pia Johnson
Paul Kelly Gives Paul Grabowsky His First Ever Top 10 Album

Maestro Paul Grabowsky is finally a pop star. The Melbourne musician, composer and teacher is no 3 on the ARIA album chart via his collaboration with Paul Kelly ‘Please Leave Your Light On’.

4 days ago
Mick Thomas' Roving Commission
Mick Thomas’ Roving Commission Premieres ‘I Heard Sally Singing’ Video

Mick Thomas’ Roving Commission has premiere a video for ‘I Heard Sally Singing’ from the ‘See You On The Other Side’ album, recorded during Isolation.

4 days ago