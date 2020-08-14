Announcement: Port Fairy Folk Festival Cancels 2021 Event

The Port Fairy Folk Festival Committee today announced that the 2021 Festival will not go ahead.

President of the Port Fairy Folk Festival Committee, John Young said this was the Festival’s most difficult decision to make in its 44-year history.

‘’Health and safety are at the forefront for the Port Fairy community. With restrictions on gatherings and too many uncertainties attached to the current global pandemic, we had to make this choice.

‘’The community, our volunteers, the hundreds of performers, the many contractors and of course the thousands of patrons involved are at the top of our minds when we are planning our annual festival. Rather than invest into a risky and unsafe time for live music and large gatherings, we will focus our energies on producing a truly wonderful Port Fairy Folk Festival experience in 2022,’’ said Mr Young.

For over four decades, the Port Fairy Folk Festival has been presenting extraordinary international and local folk, blues and roots artists to thousands of music lovers each year over the March long weekend.

The Port Fairy Folk Festival Committee extends its support to the live music industry across Australia and to all those who have been severely impacted by this pandemic, as we work together to preserve the future of major festivals, events and cultural activities.

The 45th Port Fairy Folk Festival will take place on 11-14 March 2022.

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: Share

Twitter

Print



LinkedIn

Facebook



Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments