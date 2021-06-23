Announcement: Torch Festival Sydney Postponed Due To Covid Restrictions - Noise11.com

The Torch Festival in Sydney is another Covid casualty following the new Sydney Covid outbreak.

Torch Fest was meant to be on 3 July at the Factory Theatre, Marrickville. Artists performing oinclude Phebe Starr, AYA YVES, Imogen Clark, Tiarnie, David Taylor, Jesabel and Amy Vee.

Here is the official announcement:

In light of the new restrictions announced today for Greater Sydney we are extremely saddened that we have to postpone

Torch Fest Sydney once more. The health and safety of our community is paramount, as is putting on the best possible version of our mental health music festival, and sadly the newest restrictions make it impossible to do this.

We want to make sure the artists who were scheduled for Torch Fest Sydney are supported in what has been a difficult time. We recognise the financial and mental health impact on those due to perform, and us as a charity. In response, we have established an Arts Recovery Fund.

From now until June 30, for every $1 donated to Listen Up Music, 70c will go directly towards our Arts Recovery Fund and help support the artists who were scheduled to perform. To donate, please click here. Any donation you do make is 100% tax-deductible.

Torch Fest Melbourne on Saturday 14th August, at this stage, will go ahead as planned after restrictions were eased earlier today.

We very much plan on bringing Torch Fest Sydney back to life in the not-too-distant future so for all ticket holders, please keep hold of them as they will be valid for the new date. If you need a refund though, please contact Ticketek directly to organise this.

We will be back to shine a light on mental health with Torch Fest Sydney, soon, and will update you as soon as we have further details.