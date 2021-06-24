Announcement: Western Australia Abolished All Live Music Restrictions - Noise11.com

The Western Australian government has become the first state government to abolish all live music restrictions, hereby putting the state of Western Australia and the live music industry back to pre-Covid conditions.

The official statement:

Premier Mark McGowan has announced the move to Phase 5 of the road map to recovery, which will see live music venues and promoters able to trade at a level not seen since pre-COVID. As one of the nation’s most affected industries, the Australian Live Music Business Council (ALMBC) has been working directly with the WA Government to develop a roadmap that would see the live music economy return to WA.

– The announcement was implemented from 12:01am on Thursday 24 June and will see the following restrictions eased:

– The removal of the two square metre rule.

– The removal of the 75 per cent capacity limit for hospitality and entertainment venues.

– Major events of all kinds resuming with no limits on size or crowds.

The following remain in place to continue keeping WA safe:

– Mandatory contact registers

– COVID Safety Plans for businesses

– COVID Event Plans for large-scale events

The Safe WA scanning or contact register remains in place for all WA contact points.

In addition to the announcement, WA Premier Mark McGowan has recognised the affect the restrictions have had on venue and event operators.

Negotiations between WA Government, WA promoters and the ALMBC saw the initiative being implemented after the Government recognised the impact continuing uncertainty was having on the live music economy throughout Western Australia, as advised by representatives of the ALMBC.

Local music promoter Ross MacPherson, owner of Macro Music and WA ALMBC Board member said “We welcome the WA Government announcement today and appreciate their support. We thank the State Government’s willingness to hear our story and respond. We now hope that we can get venues and festivals trading again after so much time under restrictions”.

Stephen Wade, Chair, ALMBC said “Through the work done by the ALMBC we were clearly able to show the WA Government the positive impact the live music economy has on the overall entertainment economy in Perth”.