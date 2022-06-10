Anthony Albanese and Jacinda Ardern Gift Each Other Music - Noise11.com

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese have been giving the gift of music to each other this week.

In a post Jacinda Ardern said, “Just finished up a lovely dinner with the new Prime Minister of Australia, Anthony Albanese. He was kind enough to gift me Midnight Oil, Spiderbait and Powderfinger on vinyl, so we left him with a few Flying Nun treats in return. Looking forward to the formal meeting we have scheduled for tomorrow, there’s a lot on the agenda!”

Beloved local indie label @FlyingNun seems pretty chuffed to be behind Ardern's gift to Albo. Apparently deputy PM Robertson was behind the record selections pic.twitter.com/513tcW93i9 — Ben McKay (@benmackey) June 9, 2022

One of Albo’s new album is from Reb Foundtain, an American born singer who now lives in Auckland.

Albo is now also the proud owner of The Clean.

Jacinda took home the new Spiderbait ‘Songs in the Key of J’.

