Are Robbie Williams And Kylie Minogue Planning New Duet? - Noise11.com

Robbie Williams has confirmed reports suggesting he and Kylie Minogue are in talks to record a secret new track, revealing he has “big plans” for the song.

Williams and Minogue first teamed up for the hit Kids two decades ago and now Robbie is counting on a reunion.

“I have a song with Miss Kylie Minogue, I have big plans for it if she is up for it,” he tells Daily Star Online.
A source claims the pair have already recorded the new song together, and the Angels hitmaker is keen to make it a single.

“Due to Covid, there are no concrete plans for the release,” the insider says. “It won’t be a mini drop like Kylie recently did with her Studio 2054 remix of Real Groove with Dua Lipa.”

Their last collaboration, Kids, hit number two in the U.K. charts in October 2000.

