 ARIA Announces Michael Gudinski Breakthrough Artist Award - Noise11.com
Michael Gudinski celebrates 40 years of Mushroom, Photo Ros O'Gorman

Michael Gudinski celebrates 40 years of Mushroom, Photo Ros O'Gorman

ARIA Announces Michael Gudinski Breakthrough Artist Award

by Paul Cashmere @paulcashmere on March 24, 2021

in News,Noise Pro

ARIA has announced it will rename its award for Breakthrough Artist to the Michael Gudinski Breakthrough Artist Award.

Mushroom founder Michael Gudinski passed away on 2 March at age 68.

“In the past few weeks, we have seen an outpouring of love, respect and admiration from so many around the world for the late Michael Gudinski who was a pioneer and true legend that changed the face of the Australian music industry,” said Denis Handlin AO, Chairman of ARIA. “It is unequivocal that Michael’s passion was breaking Australian artists and putting them on a world stage and he had a proud history of success in doing so. Following personally discussing this with Michael’s family, this is the most appropriate honour for ARIA to bestow as it recognises Michael’s profound impact on Australian artists, and the memories and legacy he created.”

The Breakthrough Artist Award was first announced in 1987. Winner shave included The Badloves, Frente, George, Deni Hines, Ian Moss and Youth Group.

Annabelle Herd, CEO of ARIA, said: “On recommendation of the ARIA Chairman and fully endorsed by the ARIA Board, we are very pleased to rename one of the most coveted ARIA Awards in Michael Gudinski’s honour. The inaugural ‘Michael Gudinski Breakthrough Artist ARIA Award’ will be presented for the first time at this year’s 2021 ARIA Awards.”

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Illy
Australian Charts: Illy has the Number One Album with ‘The Space Between’

Just like last week, it's a one-two entry to the ARIA Albums Chart this week, with the sixth studio album for local rapper Illy called "The Space Between" entering at No.1, becoming his second successive chart-topper locally.

January 24, 2021
Taylor Swift photo by Ros O'Gorman
Australian Charts: Taylor Swift ‘evermore’ Spends Another Week At No 1

Taylor Swift secures a fourth straight week at No.1 with her ninth album "evermore", which equals the four weeks her eighth set "folklore" (TW-7) achieved in August of 2020.

January 10, 2021
Daniel Wilfred by Sarah Walker
Announcement: ARIA, PPCA, Arts Council Reveal First Nations Grand Recipients

The Australian Recording Industry Association (ARIA) in partnership with the Phonographic Performance Company of Australia (PPCA) and the Australia Council for the Arts today announced the grant recipients of the First Nations Sound Recording Partnership.

December 18, 2020
Mental As Anything Concert
ARIA Pays Tribute To Artist And Industry In Memoriam 2020

2020 has added another long list of artists and music industry identities who have departed this year.

November 26, 2020
AC/DC Etihad Stadium, Rock Or Bust World Tour. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Australian Charts: AC/DC ‘Power Up’ Becomes Australia’s 900th No 1 Album

Landing the 900th No.1 Album this week, plus the first act to land a No.1 Album in the past five decades is AC/DC with their 17th studio album "Power Up" (or as PWRϟUP). 

November 22, 2020
Music From The Home Front
Australian Charts: Music From The Home Front Returns To No 1

Returning to the No.1 spot, and up a massive 82 places to reclaim the Albums chart pinnacle for a third overall week is the compilation album "Music from the Home Front", which is helped back to the top by its vinyl release and Father's Day occurring in Australia last week(end).

September 13, 2020
Jimmy Barnes at Red Hot Summer Mornington 2019 photo Noise11.com
Announcement: ARIA To Present Great Southern Nights

New South Wales’ ground-breaking music event is tuning up for a spectacular month of gigs with over 50 Australian artists and eight regions confirmed for the Great Southern Nights lineup, which forms part of the NSW Government’s COVID-19 Recovery Plan.

September 4, 2020