ARIA Announces Michael Gudinski Breakthrough Artist Award - Noise11.com

ARIA has announced it will rename its award for Breakthrough Artist to the Michael Gudinski Breakthrough Artist Award.

Mushroom founder Michael Gudinski passed away on 2 March at age 68.

“In the past few weeks, we have seen an outpouring of love, respect and admiration from so many around the world for the late Michael Gudinski who was a pioneer and true legend that changed the face of the Australian music industry,” said Denis Handlin AO, Chairman of ARIA. “It is unequivocal that Michael’s passion was breaking Australian artists and putting them on a world stage and he had a proud history of success in doing so. Following personally discussing this with Michael’s family, this is the most appropriate honour for ARIA to bestow as it recognises Michael’s profound impact on Australian artists, and the memories and legacy he created.”

The Breakthrough Artist Award was first announced in 1987. Winner shave included The Badloves, Frente, George, Deni Hines, Ian Moss and Youth Group.

Annabelle Herd, CEO of ARIA, said: “On recommendation of the ARIA Chairman and fully endorsed by the ARIA Board, we are very pleased to rename one of the most coveted ARIA Awards in Michael Gudinski’s honour. The inaugural ‘Michael Gudinski Breakthrough Artist ARIA Award’ will be presented for the first time at this year’s 2021 ARIA Awards.”

