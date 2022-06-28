Austen Tayshus ‘Skin In The Game’ Documentary To Premiere In July - Noise11.com

A new movie about Austen Tayshus will premiere on Fox Docos in July.

‘Skin In the Game’ tells the story of Sandy Gutman (aka Austen Tayshus) who rose to fame in 1983 with the comedy hit ‘Australiana’.

As Austen Tayshus, Gutman goes out of his way to piss off as many people as possible in his audience and then try and win them back. “If there is no-one left at the end of the show, then it was a good show,” he says in the movie.

‘Skin In The Game’ will premiere at 8:30pm Sunday 17 July on Fox Docos and then be available On Demand through Foxtel.

