Australia Missed Evelyn Champagne King But She Is Coming Down Anyway

by Paul Cashmere on December 19, 2019

in News

Evelyn ‘Champagne’ King was one of the big stars of disco in the USA in the 70s and 80s. At the time, Australia totally missed her altogether. However, in 2020, she will perform in Australia for Golden Plains.

While Australia was bypassing Evelyn ‘Champagne’ King’s entire career but adopted Donna Summer. In the same time Evelyn has no hits in Australia, Donna had nine Top 40 hits including two number ones ‘I Feel Love’ and ‘Hot Stuff’.

In 2020 Australians will get to witness Evelyn ‘Champagne’ King live at the Golden Plains festival. However, instead of the potential fans of the 70s and 80s, the Golden Plains audience will be the children or grandchildren of those who missed out.

Here is a sampler of the US hits of Evelyn ‘Champagne’ King:

Shame (US no 9, Aus no 72, 1977)

I Don’t Know If Its Right (US no 23, no 38 New Zealand,1978)

I’m In Love (no 40, 1981)

Love Come Down (US no 17, no 13 New Zealand, 1982)

Golden Plains is on from 7 March to 9 March 2020 in Meredith, Victoria.

