Australian Albums : BTS Comes In At Number One - Noise11.com

The third No.1 for South Korean group BTS is their second charted Best of collection called “Proof”, also landing at the top of five further countries this week too.

“Proof” (BigHit Music) is the 950th No.1 Album in Australia (1965 to 2022), the 801st for ARIA (198 to 2022), the 585th to debut at the albums chart summit, the 19th No.1 for 2022 and now the third for BTS and their record label after “Map of the Soul: Persona (EP)” (1 week on April 22nd, 2019) and “Map of the Soul: 7” (for two consecutive weeks on March 2nd and 9th, 2020).

So BTS have now amassed four weeks from their three No.1 Albums in Australia, placing them equal 143rd on the listing for ‘Accumulated Weeks at No.1: Albums (1965 to 2022)’ alongside Slipknot (3 No.1’s, 4 four weeks at the top), while for this decade they have three weeks from two No.1’s (equal 7th on this decade’s listing alongside Billie Eilish). “Proof” has also landed first week at the top in Germany, The Netherlands, Japan, New Zealand and their home country of South Korea.

This is the first album with the word ‘proof’ in it’s title to hit No.1 in Australia, while for BTS this is now their eighth Top 10 entry, while the album contains this week’s No.17 singles chart entry “Yet to Come”, with the band’s last chart entry being their previous compilation “BTS, The Best” (HP-31, 28th of June, 2021). With BTS being the only group from South Korea to hit No.1 in Australia, they of course are the only act with the most No.1’s from any Asian country, while the “Proof” album is now the 416th by a Group (local or overseas) to hit No.1 in Australia, plus the seventh for 2022, with Northlane on May 2nd being the last group at the summit.

After three week’s at the top the third Harry Styles album “Harry’s House” (No.3 vinyl, Irish No.1) drops down one spot to land at No.2, after which the third studio album for Vance Joy called “In Our Own Sweet Time” debuts at No.3 (No.2 vinyl), becoming the local acts third Top 3 album in the process, as their first two sets both went to No.1 upon entry, “Dream Your Life Away” (1 week on 15th of Sept., 2014) and “Nation of Two” (1 week on 5th of March, 2018). The album’s current single “Clarity” has jumped to No.41 (LW-69) this week, and it’s lead single “Missing Piece” hit No.14 on July 26th, 2021 and is spending it’s 55th week within the Top 100 as of this week, while second issued track “Don’t Fade” (Feb. 2022) didn’t hit the Top 100.

Thanks to it being issued on vinyl last week, and the No.1 selling vinyl set this week is the May 2nd No.49 peaking 20th album for local psy-rock act King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard called “Omnium Gatherum”, which returns to the chart at a new peak of No.4, becoming the group’s eleventh Top 10 and eighth Top 5 album locally. This is followed by the new No.1 Album in Canada this week, which is down three places after debuting last week at No.2, the fourth Post Malone set “Twelve Carat Toothache”.

Dipping a single place each are Olivia Rodrigo’s “SOUR” and Ed Sheeran’s “= (Equals)” set to No.6 and No.7 respectively, while Olivia’s album has just been reissued on pink vinyl, so it could rebound again next week. The only non-mover within the Top 10 is at No.8, The Weeknd’s collection “The Highlights”, followed by a two place drop to No.9 for Kid Laroi’s “F**k Love” mixtapes.

George Ezra sees his third studio album becoming his third successive English No.1 Album this week, with “Gold Rush Kid” landing here at No.10, becoming his third Top 10 entry in Australia. His last two albums were April 2018’s second set “Staying at Tamara’s” debuting and peaking at No.7, and his first set “Wanted on Voyage” started charting on July 28th, 2014, eventually peaking at No.4 on January 19th, 2015.

UP:

There are only three albums which climb within the Top 50 this week, with the first set being SZA’s debut album “Ctrl”, which thanks to an expanded 5th Anniversary edition featuring seven new songs, has returned to the Top 100 at the new peak of No.30. Five years ago this week the album first debuted and peaked at No.40 on June 19th, 2017, with the album scoring a new peak of No.39 on January 18th, 2021, while the album’s last appearance within the Top 100 was on August 16th of 2021.

The two other older albums which rebound this week are due to high placements on the vinyl sales chart, with “AM” for The Arctic Monkeys up nine places to No.9 (No.7 vinyl) and “Currents” for Tame Impala bounding up thirty-five spots to land at No.41 (No.4 vinyl).

DOWN:

Three of the four Top 10 dropouts land within the Top 20 this week, with Doja Cat’s “Planet Her” (HP-2, WI10-49, No.12 vinyl) down two to No.11 and leaving the Top 10 for only the second time (one week shy of it’s one-year chart anniversary), followed by an eight place fall to No.12 for the Kendrick Lamar set “Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers” (HP-1×1, WI10-4), while “Fine Line” (HP-1x, WI10-82, No.11 vinyl) for Harry Styles slips down three places to No.13, with his self-titled set declining eight spots this week to No.29 (No.9 vinyl).

Tate McRae drops down eight places this week to No.19 with her debut album “i used to think i could fly”, spending a third week within the Top 20, while dropping down into the Top 30 are Justin Bieber’s “Justice” (16 to No.22), “÷ (Divide)” for Ed Sheeran (19 to No.23), “Come Homes the Kids Miss You” by Jack Harlow (12 to No.24), the ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ soundtrack (15 to No.27), with the five Top 50 entries for Taylor Swift all declining this week, “1989” (18 to No.28, her highest placed this week), “Red (TsV)” (26 to No.32, No.20 vinyl), “folklore” (35 to No.40), “Lover” (39 to No.45) and “Reputation” (38 to No.48).

Elton John’s “Diamonds” tarnishes eight places to No.31, both Luke Combs sets drop with ‘What You See’ down nine to No.33 and ‘This One’ dipping six to No.35. Pop Smoke’s ‘Shoot for the Stars’ falls twelve spots to No.37, while Drake’s “Certified Lover Boy” is down ten places to No.38, plus he announced a surprise album on Friday (June 17th) called “Honestly, Nevermind” which could pull this album back up next week.

The Weeknd declines with his three further Top 50 entries, “Dawn FM” (30 to No.36), “After Hours” (36 to No.42) and “Starboy” (37 to No.47), with soundtracks for ‘Encanto’ (33 to No.43) and Queen’s ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ (32 to No.44) both falling down, followed by Dua Lipa’s self-titled debut set falling eight places to No.49. Thornhill’s No.3 entry from last week “Heroine” leaves the Top 50 this week, as too does “Dance Fever” for Florence + the Machine (LW-34) and for the first time in it’s 30 weeks of charting the Adele album “30” (LW-31) drops into the lower fifty.

FURTHER NEW ENTRIES:

* #14 (LP#6) – Scoring the End of the World by Motionless in White (Roadrunner) is the sixth studio album for the U.S. heavy metal act, their fourth to chart in Australia, and now their second Top 20 and highest placed album ever, surpassing the No.19 peak of their first chart entry here with their third album “Reincarnate” on the 22nd of September, 2014, with the band also charting in between with “Graveyard Shift” (LP#4, HP-35, May 2017) and “Disguise” (LP#5, HP-32, June 2019).

* #15 (Comp#1) – Look at Me: The Album by XXXTenatcion (Bad Vibes Forever/Columbia) is also a companion album to his recently issued documentary ‘Look at Me’, with the album featuring older SoundCloud tracks, along with his recent chart entry “True Love” (HP-21, TW-42) with Kanye West, while this new entry for the slain rapper is now his fourth Top 30 entry in Australia.

* #21 (LP#9) – Denim & Rhinestones by Carrie Underwood (Mercury Nashville) is the ninth studio album and now eighth Top 100 entry (7 studios and 1 best of) and sixth Top 50 placement for the U.S. country singer, who was last within our Top 50 with her sixth album “Cry Pretty” (HP-4, 24th of Sept., 2018), with this new album debuting at No.1 on the ARIA Country Albums Chart this week.

* #26 (LP#5) – Neon Soul by O’Shea (Sony Australia) is the fifth album for the local married couple of Mark and Jay O’Shea, plus it also becomes their fifth Top 40 album after “Mr. & Mrs. (LP#1, HP-39, June 2012), “One + One” (LP#2, HP-24, late January 2013), “The Famine & The Feast” (LP#3, HP-26, late January 2015) and their last was with “61-615” (LP#4, HP-16, early August 2017), with this new set landing at No.2 on the ARIA Country Chart.

HP = Highest Position

LW = Last Week

WI10 – Weeks in Top 10

*ARIA Chart info is based on sales for the week from the 10th to the 16th of June, 2022.

Written, Compiled and Researched by Gavin Ryan.

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Gavin Ryan reports with thanks to Australian-Charts.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest



Telegram

Pocket



Tumblr

