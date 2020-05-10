Australian Albums: Drake ‘Dark Lane Demo Tapes Is The No 1 Album

A new mixtape album by Drake called “Dark Lane Demo Tapes” debuts at No.1 on the ARIA Albums Chart this week, becoming his third overall No.1 album in Australia.

“Dark Lane Demo Tapes (mixtape)” becomes the 879th No.1 Album in Australia (1965 to 2020), the 729th for ARIA (1983 to 2020), the 517th to debut at No.1, the 17th chart-topping album for 2020, the 13th for the record label Republic (via Universal) and the third for Drake who previously topped the charts firstly this week four years ago with “Views” (9th of May, 2016, 1 week stay) and then with his “Scorpion” set (3 weeks from July 9th, 2018). He also has another studio album due for release during the northern summer (June to Late August) so he might become the first artist this decade to land two No.1 albums.

The album also landed first week at the top in New Zealand and England, becoming his third dual occupancy of both singles and albums charts in the UK for Drake. It’s also the fifth mixtape to chart here for him, having previously charted with “So Far Gone” (issued in 2009, didn’t chart here until March 2019, HP-34), which makes his first mixtape entry here to be “If You’re Reading This it’s Too Late” (HP-2, Feb 2015), followed by “What a Time to Be Alive” alongside Future (HP-4, late Sept 2015), and his last was “More Life” (HP-2, March 2017).

With Drake landing his third No.1 album in Australia it moves him up on the tally board for ‘Accumulated Weeks at No.1: Albums’ from equal 142nd to now equal 119th, alongside other acts with five weeks from three #1 LP’s like Nirvana, The Black Eyed Peas and Anthony Callea. This is the second time that the word ‘Dark’ (there was a ‘Darker’ too) has appeared in an album title, the other almost five years ago for Hermitude and “Dark Night, Sweet Light” (1 week on 25th of May, 2015), while for ‘Lane’, ‘Demo’ and ‘Tapes’ its the first time, while also making a first is that this is the only time a mixtape has hit No.1 in Australia (so far).

Drake is the second Canadian artist to hit the top this year, the other was The Weeknd on March 30th, while overall this is the 33rd No.1 Album performed by a Canadian artist, plus his album is the 250th by a Solo Male Artist (local or overseas) to hit No.1 here and the fifth for 2020 after Harry Styles, Eminem, Lil’ Uzi Vert and The Weeknd. Drake is also now the third ranked Solo Male Canadian artist with No.1 Albums in Australia, moving ahead of his tie with Justin Bieber (4 weeks at No.1) and way behind second placed Bryan Adams (18 weeks), while at the top with 33 weeks is Michael Buble from his five No.1 albums here.

The Top 9 albums this week are all either current or former No.1 Albums, and the lay-over No.1 and first for 2020 is back up two places to No.2, the Harry Styles set “Fine Line”. Leaving its top-two berths for the first time in its six weeks upon the chart is the second Dua Lipa album “Future Nostalgia”, down one spot this week to No.3, followed by last weeks No.1 debuting set for Birds of Tokyo and “Human Design”, which drops down three places to land at No.4.

Billie Eilish is back up one spot to No.5 with her long-running Top 10 set “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go”, while dropping down three spots to No.6 is The Weeknd with “After Hours” (regains the No.1 spot in his native Canada this week for a fourth overall week), followed by two stable albums in the compilation set “Artists Unite for Fire Fight” and “Hollywood’s Bleeding” by Post Malone at No.7 and No.8 respectively. Returning to the Top 10 for the first time since mid-January is the Luke Combs second album “What You See is What You Get”, up two places to No.9 (fifth overall week) and also back up two places for a 31st week inside the Top 10 is Elton John’s “Diamonds” collection, landing at No.10.

UP:

* Luke Combs also rises three spots to No.12 with his first album “This One’s for You”.

* The No.1 album this week in 2017 was “÷ (Divide)” by Ed Sheeran (9 of 27 weeks), and that set is back up four places to No.13, jumping over his stable at No.14 fourth album “No.6 Collaborations Project”.

* BTS continue to rise back up with their latest set “Map of the Soul: 7”. this week up three to No.17.

* Thanks to a new Marshmello track featuring Halsey, her album “Manic” is back up four spots to No.19.

* With Queen and Adam Lambert this week revealing a charity single called “You Are the Champions” dedicated to health-workers, the Queen biopic soundtrack ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ rebounds five places to No.20.

* Tones and I is back up six spots to No.21 with her EP “The Kids are Coming”.

* Two local acts see their best of sets rise this week, firstly INXS up thirteen spots to No.26 and Cold Chisel rising eight to No.30.

* Niall Horan’s “Heartbreak Weather” is the second rising 1D member this week, his set rebounds seven spots to No.29.

* With a new Nicki Minaj infused remix of her track “Say So” rebounding into the Top 5, the Doja Cat album “Hot Pink” is back up eight spots to No.32.

* With a new No.1 album this week the last Drake studio #1 set “Scorpion” slides back up six spots to No.35.

* Both Khalid entries rise back up this week, his “Free Spirit” set is up one to No.42, while his “American Teen” set rises back up five places to No.50.

* Two more rising best of sets are for Maroon 5 (44 to No.43) and Eminem’s “Curtain Call: The Hits” which is up six places to No.46.

* Thanks to recent TV screenings the ‘Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol.1’ soundtrack jumps back up thirteen places to land within the Top 50 at No.48.

DOWN:

* The three albums leaving the Top 10 this week are “C A L M” for 5 Seconds of Summer (HP-1×1, WI10-5) down two to No.11, after which last weeks rebounding album “Astroworld” for Travis Scott (HP-1×1, WI10-5), dropping six to No.16, while the second Top 10 debut from last week in the Trivium set “What the Dead Men Say” (HP-5, WI10-1) plummets thirty-five places to land at No.41.

* Leaving the Top 20 for only the second time is The Tame Impala set “The Slow Rush”, down to No.22 this week, its lowest position so far is No.23.

* After the ‘Music from the Home Front’ boost last week for the Dean Lewis set “A Place We Knew”, the album falls back down twelve places to No.25.

* Eminem’s best of might be rising, but his most recent album “Music to Be Murdered by” is down three spots to No.27.

* Falling four spots to No.36 is the LAUV set “~How I’m Falling~”.

* ChillinIt sees his second album “The Octagon” drop down ten places this week to No.39.

* There’s a nine place slide back down to No.40 for the Fleetwood Mac “Rumours” set.

FURTHER NEW ENTRIES:

* #1 (mixt#7) – Dark Lane Demo Tapes (mixtape) by Drake

* #38 (Live#12) – Graves into Gardens (Live) by Elevation Worship is now the third Top 50 and fourth Top 100 entry for the North Carolina band from the Elevation Church, with all four sets being Live albums. They were “Here as in Heaven” (HP-27, Feb 2016), “There is a Cloud” (HP-33, March 2017) and their last was “Hallelujah Here Below” (HP-69, October 2018), while overall this is their twelfth live album.

* #45 (LP#8.2) – Atonement II: B-Sides for Charity by Killswitch Engage is an extended edition of their eighth studio album from August of 2019 (HP-4) and becomes their seventh overall albums chart entry here (all Top 50 placings), with the expanded set containing six extra tracks from the original recording session.

* #49 (LP#4) – I Hope I Don’t Come Across Intense (Demo’s 2009-2015) by Will Wagner is the first chart entry for Melbourne based singer/songwriter, with this set originally issued on Cassette only in July of 2015 and issued for the first time on other formats recently.

Written, Compiled and Researched by Gavin Ryan.

