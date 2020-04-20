Australian Albums: Dua Lipa ‘Future Nostalgia’ Debuts At No 1

After two weeks of sitting at its entry position of No.2, the second Dua Lipa album “Future Nostalgia” is up one place to claim the No.1 spot in Australia this week.

The album “Future Nostalgia” becomes the 876th No.1 Album in Australia (1965 to 2020), the 726th for ARIA (1983 to 2020), the 14th No.1 album of 2020 and the first NOT to debut at the top since the Robbie Williams seasonal set “The Christmas Present” (9th of Dec., 2019). It’s the 31st No.1 album for Warner Music also, since their first here in 1975 with Rod Stewart, and the labels first new No.1 since Busby Marou in February of 2017.

“Future Nostalgia” holds at No.1 in England for a second week, while it logged a single week at the top in New Zealand upon entry three weeks ago. It’s the first time that the word ‘Nostalgia’ has made an appearance in No.1 album title, but the second time for ‘Future’ as Justin Timberlake spent a single week in September of 2006 set “Future Sex/Love Sounds” at the top. This new No.1 set also becomes the 159th No.1 set by an English act (solo, duo, group, Male or Female) and the second for this year after Harry Styles back in January. It’s also the 129th No.1 album by a solo female artist too and the third for 2020 after Billie Eilish’s returned to the top in February after her Grammy wins, and Selena Gomez in January. The last English solo female singer at No.1 here was Adele’s “25” for eight weeks from November of 2015. Dua Lipa also becomes the 73rd English singer to hit the top here, of which she is also only the sixth solo English Female singer to hit the top after Dido, Leona Lewis, Lily Allen, Adele and Birdy.

Rebounding two spots to No.2 is the compilation set “Artists Unite for Fire Fight”, while also back up two places each are The Weeknd with “After Hours” (5 to No.3), “C A L M” for 5 Seconds of Summer (6 to No.4), “Fine Line” by Harry Styles (7 to No.5) and the Billie Eilish debut album “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” (8 to No.6).

Two albums debut with the Top 10 this week, starting at No.7 with “Human.:II: Nature” for Finland’s symphonic metal act Nightwish, which by entering so high up the charts it is now their first Top 10 placing in Australia, and their fourth album to chart overall locally after “Endless Forms Most Beautiful” (LP#8, HP-16, April 2015 and their last studio album), “Imaginaerum” (LP#7, HP-57, Dec. 2011), and their first was with “Dark Passion Play” (LP#6, HP-42, Oct. 2007).

Rising two places to No.8 is the Elton John collection “Diamonds”, while also up two and back into the Top 10 is Post Malone with “Hollywood’s Bleeding” for its 25th week inside the Top 10. The second and final new entry occurs at No.10 and his first commercial mixtape (he has done 17 mixtapes in the past all self-released) for Tory Lanez entitled “The New Toronto 3” and it becomes now his third albums chart entry and also his first placing in the Top 10 here too. His other two entries were “Chixtape 5” (LP#4, HP-18, Nov. 2019) and “I Told You” (LP#1, HP-37, August 2016).

UP:

* The only climbing soundtrack this week is for ‘Frozen 2′, up three to No.11.

* Ed Sheeran sees two of his albums climb this week to land back-to-back with each other in his latest “No.6 Collaborations Project’ (15 to No.12) and “÷ (Divide)” (20 to No.13).

* Luke Combs is up three places apiece with his two albums in his latest “What You See is What You Get” (17 to No.14) and his older entry “This One’ for You” (21 to No.18).

* With Dua Lipa taking the No.1 albums spot this week her self-titled debut set is back up to No.27.

* Dean Lewis with his debut album “A Place We Knew” is back up five spots to No.31.

* Two local bands’ best of sets rise for Cold Chisel (46 to No.40) and INXS (returns to the Top 50 at No.43).

* Selena Gomez No.1 album from January called “Rare” returns to the chart at No.48 this week.

DOWN:

* Three new entries to the Top 10 means that three albums depart, starting with last weeks No.1 entry for Violent Soho called “Everything is A-OK” (HP-1, WI10-1) which plummets fourteen spots to land at No.15, after two weeks within the ten the Pearl Jam set “Gigaton” (HP-3, WI10-2) drops down eleven spots to No.20, and after entering at No.3 last week the Kerser set “Roll the Dice” (HP-3, WI10-1) drops down into the lower fifty this week.

* Justin Bieber’s latest album “Changes” drops down six spots to No.19.

* The No.1 selling vinyl album again this week is The Chats with “High Risk Behaviour”, which within the Top 50 is down seven spots to No.30.

* After a TV screening rebound last week, this week the soundtrack for ‘The Greatest Showman’ is back down eight spots to No.36, while the Queen biopic soundtrack ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ falls six spots to No.37.

* After debuting at No.9 three weeks ago, this week the Joyner Lucas album “ADHD” tumbles down twenty-one places to No.47.

FURTHER NEW ENTRIES:

* #7 (LP#9) – Human.:II: Nature by Nightwish

* #10 (mix#1) – The New Toronto 3 (mixtape) by Tory Lanez

* #21 (LP#6) – The New Abnormal by The Strokes is the bands first new album in seven years and their sixth studio album all up, plus by entering at No.21 it is their first to not enter within the Top 10. The group first charted in 2001 with “Is This it” (LP#1, HP-5) followed a few years later by “Room on Fire” (LP#2, HP-6), then “First Impressions of Earth” (LP#3, HP-4, 2005), then their only #1 set here in “Angles” (LP#4, HP-1X1 in 2011), while their last entry was with “Comedown Machine” (LP#5, HP-7, 2013).

* #28 (LP#17) – Shapeshifting by Joe Satriani is the seventeenth studio album for the guitarist and now his eleventh Top 100 entry in Australia and his sixth Top 50 placing, while also his third album in a row to enter within the Top 30, and now his sixth Top 100 album entry to chart in a row since 2008’s “Professor Satchafunkilus and the Musterion of Rock” (HP-64, April 2008).

* #29 (LP#5) – What If I Told You it Doesn’t Get Better by Dream on Dreamer is the bands final album, having announced in February of this year that they would be parting ways after 11 years together. All of the bands five albums have charted locally and more so they’ve all charted within the Top 40 on the albums chart, their highest being their second set “Loveless” (LP#2, HP-28, 2013).

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Noise11.com

Gavin Ryan reports with thanks to Australian-Charts.com

Share this: Share

Twitter

Print



LinkedIn

Facebook



Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments