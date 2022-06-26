Australian Albums: Jimmy Barnes Soul Deep 30 Is Number One - Noise11.com

For the second time in 2022, a classic album has reclaimed the No.1 Album spot, as Jimmy Barnes’ “Soul Deep 30” returns to the top of the ARIA Charts this week, with his record-tying 14th chart-topper.

“Soul Deep 30” (Bloodlines/Liberation) is the 951st No.1 Album in Australia (1965 to 2022), the 802nd for ARIA (1983 to 2022), while the original edition was the 263rd No.1 in Australia and the 115th for ARIA (from the 17th of November, 1991), while it initially spent two weeks at the top, it regained the No.1 slot for a third and final week on January 19th, 1992. The expanded 30th Anniversary edition also becomes the new No.1 selling vinyl album this week, the 586th to debut at No.1, the 20th No.1 for 2022 and the fifth for the Liberation/Mushroom offshoot label Bloodlines.

“Soul Deep 30” is also the third Bloodlines No.1 Album for Jimmy Barnes after “My Criminal Record” (1 week on June 10th, 2019) and his last chart-topping album “Flesh and Blood” (1 week on July 12th, 2021). For Jimmy’s solo career since 1984’s “Bodyswerve” (2 weeks from 8th of October) he has now amassed fourteen No.1 Albums in the past 38 years of his solo career, prior to which he had three No.1 sets as the lead singer of Cold Chisel, who would later score two more No.1’s in 1998 and 2019, giving them five, and Jimmy’s total figure of now 19 No.1 Album appearances.

The expanded edition of the album has four extra tracks, plus a deluxe edition which has a DVD or Blu-Ray edition of his 1991 Soul Deep tour, while two further soul albums also previously charted, with ‘Soul Deeper… Songs from the South” (HP-3) on November 20th, 2000 and “Soul Searching” (HP-1, 13th of June, 2016). Jimmy Barnes also increases his tally of weeks at No.1 on the Australian Album Charts to now 36 accumulated weeks (as a solo artist), keeping him on hold at No.10 on the list for ‘Accumulated Weeks at No.1: Albums (1965 to 2022)’, while his 14th No.1 Album as a solo act places him now EQUAL FIRST on the listing for ‘Most No.1 Albums (1965 to 2022)’ alongside The Beatles who’ve also racked up 14 No.1’s locally.

For the word ‘soul’, this is now the seventh time that it has appeared in a No.1 Albums title, while it’s the fourth for ‘deep’. The new No.1 album is also the seventh by an Australian Act for 2022, plus the 272nd for a local act (solo male or female, duo or group), and the 274th for a Solo Male Artist (local or overseas) and the ninth for 2022, while I mentioned that this is the second classic album to retake the top spot during this year, as the passing of Meat Loaf in January saw his breakout album “Bat Out of Hell” reclaim the albums chart summit on January 31st for a single week.

What could’ve also been the new No..1 Album this week is the seventh studio album for Drake called “Honestly, Nevermind”, which lands at No.2 in Australia, while it takes out the top spot in New Zealand and The Netherlands, but also lands in the second spot in England, Ireland, Sweden and Norway (so far). The album has deposited three singles within the Top 15 this week, “Jimmy Crooks” (No.4) with 21 Savage, “Massive” (No.12) and “Sticky” (No.15), while the album comes 42 weeks after his last No.1 album “Certified Lover Boy” which jumps back up eleven spots this week to No.27.

After five weeks of charting, the third Harry Styles album “Harry’s House” is now certified Gold (●) in sales, with the set dipping one spot to No.3, while it’s also the No.5 selling vinyl album of the week, plus with Harry’s British tour occuring this past week the album has regained the No.1 spot in England, Ireland and Scotland this week. Further former No.1 Albums occur for the next three chart positions, with last week’s No.1 entry for BTS and “Proof” down three places to No.4 this week, while “SOUR” for Olivia Rodrigo and “= (Equals)” for Ed Sheeran are both back up one place each to No.5 and No.6 respectively, which pushes down two places to No.7 the latest Post Malone’s album “Twelve Carat Toothache”.

Australian rock act The Living End claimed nine Top 10 albums (two of them #1’s) between 1998 and 2018, and now their lead singer Chris Cheney sees his debut solo album “The Storm Before the Calm” enter at No.8 (No.2 vinyl) this week, giving him now his tenth Top 10 appearance in the past 25 years. The last two Top 10 entries belong to The Weeknd’s collection “The Highlights”, down one place to No.9 and rising one spot to No.10 is Doja Cat’s “Planet Her”, the same week her ELVIS soundtrack entry “Vegas” jumps to a new peak of No.8 on the Singles Chart.

UP:

Harry Styles’ second set “Fine Line” rebounds two spots to No.11 (No.18 vinyl), after which the debut album for The Smile called “A Light for Attracting Attention” returns at a new peak of No.15 thanks to it being the No.3 selling vinyl album this week, with the set originally debuting at No.41 on May 23rd.

Both Billie Eilish albums rebound, with ‘Sleep’ up one to No.24 and ‘Happier” rising three to No.31, Taylor Swift rises back up with “1989” (28 to No.26), and lower down with “Lover” (45 to No.41) and her “Reputation” set (46 to No.42). Drake’s last album “Certified Lover Boy” jumps back up eleven places to No.27 thanks to his new No.2 entry, while Luke Combs just issued his third album on Friday (June 24th), whose second single “The Kind of Love We Make” has debuted at No.23 this week, which helps his first two albums to rise and land back-to-back this week; “What You See Ain’t Always What You Get” rises five to No.28 and “This One’s for You” is back up six to No.29.

Pop Smoke’s “Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon” ascends five spots to No.32, while The Weeknd’s “Dawn FM” remains stable at No.36, his second and final rising set is “Starboy”, back up three to No.44.

DOWN:

Now that his national tour is over, Kid Laroi’s mixtapes “F**k Love” (HP-1×1, WI10-48) drop down five places to No.14, while last week’s No.3 entry for Vance Joy and “In Our Own Sweet Time” (WI10-1) falls down thirteen spots to land at No.16, while plummeting down forty places to land at No.50 is George Ezra’s third set “Gold Rush Kid” (HP-10, WI10-1), with the fourth Top 10 dropout being last week’s King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard set “Omnium Gatherum” which leaves the Top 50 from last weeks No.4 spot.

Kendrick’s latest album “Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers” drops down six places to No.18, while Dua Lipa’s “Future Nostalgia” is down three spots to No.19, it’s lowest chart position since December of 2020. Jack Harlow’s “Come Home the Kids Miss You” drops down six spots to No.30, Harry’s debut self-titled set moves down five places to No.34 (No.17 vinyl), while tumbling down into the Top 40 is the soundtrack for ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ (27 to No.37) and the Tate McRae debut album “i used to think i could fly’ which descends nineteen places to No.38 (halving it’s position from last week). Further high entries from last week’s chart to drop into the lower fifty this week were from Motionless in White (No.14), Carrie Underwood (No.21), O’Shea (No.26) and SZA (No.30).

FURTHER NEW ENTRIES

* #12 (LP#2) – Bridges by Calum Scott (Capitol) is the second studio album for the British singer, whose debut set “Only Human” debuted and peaked at No.5 on March 19th, 2018. Calum appeared as a musical guest at last weekend’s returned Logie Awards on the Gold Coast, staying in the country for less than 24 hours.

* #13 (LP#7) – Life is Yours by Foals (Warner UK) is the British acts seventh studio album, and now their sixth chart entry in Australia, as their debut set failed to chart here, while this is now also their fifth Top 15 album, having gone as high as No.1 with their third set “Holy Fire” (1 week on 18th of February, 2013).

NEW CERTIFICATIONS

Harry’s House by Harry Styles ●

ANTI by Rihanna ▲ (first ever certification, since being issued in Feb. 2016)

HP = Highest Position

LW = Last Week

WI10 – Weeks in Top 10

*ARIA Chart info is based on sales for the week from the 17th to the 23rd of June, 2022.

Written, Compiled and Researched by Gavin Ryan.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Gavin Ryan reports with thanks to Australian-Charts.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest



Telegram

Pocket



Tumblr

