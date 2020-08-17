Australian Albums" Taylor Swift 'Folklore' is Number One For Third Week - Noise11.com

Taylor Swift becomes the first artist of 2020 to hold the No.1 spot on the ARIA Albums Chart for a third week, as her eighth studio album “folklore” is the top selling set again in Australia.

The “folklore” album’s third week at No.1 here makes it the longest continuous run of weeks at the top since the Post Malone third album “Hollywood’s Bleeding” logged six straight weeks at the top from the 16th of September, 2019 (although “Fine Line” by Harry Styles did grab three broken weeks at No.1 from Dec. 23rd, 2019 and then again on January 3rd & 10th of 2020, but those weeks weren’t consecutive at the top). The album also becomes Taylor Swift’s longest stay at No.1 in Australia since “1989” completed it’s last three weeks at the top of an overall tally of nine weeks, which occurred from the 26th of January, 2015 (weeks 7 to 9 at No.1).

The album’s is also at the top in England (3rd week), regains the top spot in New Zealand (2nd week) and holds in both America and Canada (both 2nd week), making it the 31st time that all five No.1 albums have matched, and the first time since July of 2019 when Ed Sheeran’s “No.6 Collaborations Project” held all five top spots. Taylor Swift has now amassed 19 weeks at No.1 in Australia from her six chart-topping sets, moving her from 29th to 28th on the list for ‘Accumulated Weeks at No.1: Albums (1965 to 2020), and she matches the totals amassed by Madonna (from 11 #1’s), The Twelfth Man (from 7 #1’s) and E.L.O. (from 3 #1’s), while if Taylor holds for another week she will tie the amount accumulated by Mariah Carey (20 weeks).

Current American Idol judge and country singer Luke Bryan sees his seventh studio album called “Born Here, Live Here, Die Here” debut at No.2 this week, becoming his sixth albums chart entry (five Top 50, one lower 50), his third Top 10 entry here and by coming in at No.2 it’s now his highest charted album locally, as his December 2017 set “What Makes You Country” (LP#6) peaked at No.6 and his August 2015 fifth album “Kill the Lights” debuted and peaked at No.4.

Australian band In Hearts Wake from Byron Bay enter one place lower at No.3 with their fifth studio album called “Kaliyuga” which becomes their sixth overall albums charts entry (5 studios and 1 EP) and their fourth Top 10 placing, with this new entry matching the debut and peak of their May 2017 fourth album “Ark” (LP#4, HP-3), which was preceded by the set “Skydancer” (LP#3, HP-2, May 2015) and “Earthwalker” (LP#2, HP-5, May 2014), while their first entry here was “Divination” (LP#1, HP-27, September of 2012).

Half of the Top 10 albums are on hold this week, with the aforementioned #1 set, after which are Juice WRLD and “Legends Never Die” at No.4, followed by another slain-rapper in Pop Smoke at No.5 with “Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon”. Harry Styles logs a 35th week within the Top 10 with his second album “Fine Line” stable at No.7, after which the longest running Top 10 at the moment (70 weeks this week) is on hold at No.9, Billie Eilish with “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?”.

The third and final new entry for the week comes in at No.6, the third studio album for English act Glass Animals called “Dreamland”, which becomes their third entry here and now first Top 10 placing, as their debut set “Zaba” debuted and peaked at No.12 in June of 2014, and then their second set “How to Be a Human Being” went on place higher by entering and peaking at No.11 in early Sept. of 2016, with this new album also becoming their first Top 10 entry in their native England, the set coming in at No.2 there this week. The remaining Top 10 albums are made up The Kid Laroi and “Fuck Love” down two spots to No.8 and last weeks only new entry to score a second week within the Top 10, the Paul Kelly & Paul Grabowsky set “Please Leave Your Light On”, which drops seven spots to land at No.10, with Paul Kelly previously being at No.1 this week in 2017 with “Life is Fine” (21st of August, 2017).

UP:

Ronan Keating’s latest offering “Twenty Twenty” is back up three places to No.12 (possibly due to Oz Fathers Day coming up soon), while also climbing within the Top 20 are “Future Nostalgia” by Dua Lipa (18 to No.14), Ed Sheeran’s “÷ (Divide)” (22 to No.17), Taylor Swift’s “Lover” (20 to No.18, #1 this week next week last year, 23rd of August, 2019; plus her “1989” set 33 to No.31), Elton John’s “Diamonds” set (24 to No.19) and Luke Combs with both “What You See” (16 to No.15) and “This One’s For You” (23 to No.20).

Rebounding back into the Top 30 is the XXXTentacion set “?” (32 to No.28), while the INXS “Very Best of” set flies back up nine spots to No.30. The Fleetwood Mac classic “Rumours” surges back up fourteen spots this week to land at No.32, while the Eminem best of “Curtain Call” rises three to No.40. The older Juice WRLD set “Goodbye & Good Riddance” is up five to No.43, while a deluxe 24 track version of DaBaby’s album “Blame it on Baby” (it was originally a 13 track album) sees it return to the Top 100 this week at No.45.

DOWN:

The three albums which leave the Top 10 this week all debuted within the ten last week and fall into the Top 40 or lower this week. Starting with the highest new entry for last week in the Hockey Dad set “Brain Candy” (HP-2, WI10-1) which plummets thirty-nine spots to No.41, the Alanis Morissette set “Such Pretty Forks in the Road” (HP-10, WI10-1) drops down twenty-eight places to No.38 and leaving the Top 50 this week is last weeks No.8 entry for Travis Collins and “Wreck Me” (HP-8, WI10-1).

There are no albums declining within the Top 20, the first after which is the Lime Cordiale set “14 Steps to a Better You”, which is down seven to No.21, followed by a fourteen place dive to No.27 for The Weeknd set “After Hours”. Lady Gaga’s “Chromatica” drops down six to No.34, while the Queen biopic soundtrack for ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ falls back down eight to No.37. The Chicks are losing fuel as their set “Gaslighter” decreases eighteen places to land at No.39. After rebounding last week the Billie Eilish EP “Don’t Smile at Me” is back down fifteen to No.46 and ‘The Greatest Showman’ soundtrack drops down seven to No.49.

FURTHER NEW ENTRIES:

* #13 (LP#21) – Whoosh! by Deep Purple is the 21st studio album for the English rock band and their first new material since their 20th album “Infinite” hit No.20 in April of 2017. The album landed at No.1 in Belgium, Germany and Scotland (so far) and is the bands 19th overall albums chart entry in Australia (11 studios, 3 Live, 5 Best of sets) since they first charted in 1970 with “Deep Purple in Rock” (HP-1×2).

* #22 (LP#1) – self-titled by Bronson is a trio of two Australian acts in Golden Features (Thomas Stell) and the duo of Odesza (Harrison Mills and Clayton Knight), who first worked together in 2016 at the ‘Groovin’ the Moo’ festival and 2018’s ‘St. Jerome’s Laneway Festival’, with this album being their debut set.

* #23 (LP#2) – Pink Elephant by Stand Atlantic is the second album and now first chart entry for the Sydney pop-punk band formed in 2012, with their debut set being the October 2018 set “Skinny Dipping” which failed to chart, and this new set is the third highest selling vinyl album of the week.

* #25 (LP#4) – These are Not My Dreams by sleepmakeswaves is the fourth studio album for the Sydney post-rock band, and their third to chart, first charting with “Love of Cartography” (LP#2, HP-31, July 2014) and then “Made of Breath Only” (LP#3, HP-15, April 2017).

* #33 (LP#3) – Thoughtful Songs for Little People by Teeny Tiny Stevies is the third album and now first entry for the children’s entertainment duo of the sisters Bethany (Beth) and Sibylla (Byll) Stephen, who also perform as a pop duo under the name The Little Stevies. The album becomes their first chart success, as they previously released the kids albums “Useful Songs for Little People” (2015) and “Helpful Songs for Little People” (2018).

Written, Compiled and Researched by Gavin Ryan.

Gavin Ryan reports with thanks to Australian-Charts.com

