Australian Albums: The Smith Street Band Land Their First No 1

The fifth studio album for Melbourne rock group The Smith Street Band called “Don’t Waste Your Anger” debuts at the top of the ARIA Albums Chart this week, their first No.1 set.

“Don’t Waste Your Anger” becomes the 877th No.1 Album in Australia (1965 to 2020), the 727th for ARIA (1983 to 2020), the 515th to debut at No.1 (since the first in 1976, and the second this week in 1983), the 15th for 2020 and the first for their record label ‘Pool House Records’. Plus this is the third Top 10 album for the group, who recently hit No.4 in late March with “Live at The Triffid”.

This is the second time that the word ‘Anger’ has been in a No.1 album title (“St. Anger” by Metallica, 16th of June, 2003, 2 weeks), the seventh for ‘Your’ (the last was “We Are Not Your Kind” for Slipknot, 1 week on 19th of August, 2019), the third for ‘Don’t’ (the first occurred on this week in 1973 for Elton John’s “Don’t Shoot Me I’m on the Piano Player” 3 weeks from April 30th, 1973) and the first time for any ‘Waste'(d) titles at the top.

This is the fifth Australian performed No.1 album for 2020, and the third for April, as two weeks ago Violent Soho entered at the top, the previous week it was the fourth album for 5 Seconds of Summer, overall this is the 241st Australian Performed No.1 album (solo, duo, group, male or female); The Smith Street Band are the 116th Australian act to hit the top and they’re the 64th Australian Group to hit No.1, while this is the 388th No.1 album for a Group, whether their local or overseas.

Last weeks No.1 album for Dua Lipa and “Future Nostalgia” is back down to No.2 for a third time (her first two weeks on the chart were spent there), and on hold at No.3 is The Weeknd with “After Hours, the current No.1 album in the U.S.A. for fourth straight week, followed by a single place rise each for the Harry Styles set “Fine Line” and Billie Eilish with “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” to No.4 and No.5 respectively.

After climbing back up to No.2 last week the compilation “Artists Unite for Fire Fight” is back down four places to No.6, followed by a new entry in the third studio set for rapper DaBaby called “Blame it on Baby”, new at No.7, becoming his second albums chart entry and first Top 10 placing, as his second set “Kirk” debuted and peaked at No.11 in October of 2019, while he also has a fourth album slated for later this year. 5SOS halve their position from last week and are down four spots to No.8 with “C A L M”, followed by a stable No.9 for the Post Malone album “Hollywood’s Bleeding”, while the Elton John compile “Diamonds” is down two spots to No.10 in its 30th week within the Top 10.

UP:

* Ed Sheeran could return to the Top 10 if his fourth album “No.6 Collaborations Project” keeps climbing, this week it rises back up to No.11.

* Only one climbing album for Luke Combs this week, his most recent album “What You See is What You Get” is back up two places to No.12.

* ChillinIt rejoins the chart this week with his second set “The Octagon” thanks to a vinyl edition of the album debuting at No.3 on the vinyl chart.

* There is also a rebound for Niall Horan’s second set “Heartbreak Weather” from #35 to No.17 thanks to his vinyl version of the album entering at No.4 this week.

* Post Malone’s “Beerbongs & Bentleys” rises back up six spots to No.28.

* Tones and I rebounds seven spots to No.34 with her EP “The Kids are Coming”.

* Drake’s “Scorpion” set rises back up six to No.36.

* Travis Scott’s “Astroworld” is back up ten spots to No.41.

* A third rebound for a vinyl entry occurs in the Gang of Youths debut album “The Positions” (HP-5, 2016), which returns to the chart at No.43 and land at #2 on the vinyl chart.

DOWN:

* Two albums leave the Top 10 this week in the Tory Lanez new Canadian No.1 album “The New Toronto 3” (HP-10, WI10-1, 10 to No.39) and Nightwish with “Human.:II: Nature” (HP-7, WI10-1, 7 to No.45).

* Ed Sheeran’s third set “÷ (Divide)” is down five to No.18.

* The soundtrack for ‘Frozen 2’ is back down nine spots to No.20.

* Tame Impala drop down six spots to No.23 with their recent No.1 set “The Slow Rush”.

* Halsey has a three place drop to No.27 with her “Manic” set.

* Pearl Jam’s latest set “Gigaton” plummets twenty-four spots to No.44 this week.

* Violent Soho dropped from No.1 to No.15 last week with “Everything’s Is A-OK”, this week it tumbles down thirty-two places to land at No.47.

FURTHER NEW ENTRIES:

* #13 (LP#5) – Fetch the Bolt Cutters by Fiona Apple is the fifth album and entry for the American singer/songwriter, and by entering at No.13 it becomes her highest charted album here, beating the No.23 peak of her fourth set “The Idler Wheel…” from mid 2012.

* #16 (LP#5) – Town of a Million Dreams by Casey Barnes is the fifth set issued for the local country singer based on The Gold Coast, and also 2009 Oz Idol alumni, and this is now his first Top 20 placing and second overall albums chart entry, as his third set “Live as One” made it to No.97 in September of 2016.

* #40 (LP#1) – Love is Not Dying by Jeremy Zucker is the debut album for the American singer and songwriter, who has previously released eight EP’s from 2015 to 2019, with this album so far issuing the singles “Always, I’ll Care” and “Not UR Friend”.

Written, Compiled and Researched by Gavin Ryan.

