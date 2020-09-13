 Australian Bass Player Tim Partridge Has Passed Away - Noise11.com
Tim Partridge

Tim Partridge

Australian Bass Player Tim Partridge Has Passed Away

by Paul Cashmere on September 13, 2020

in News

Tributes for Australian bass player Tim Partridge are flooding through the music industry after his son Mitchell announced his father’s passing.

“Rest in peace Dad. Forever in our hearts and memories,” Mitchell Partridge posted on social media on Saturday night (12 September, 2020).

Tim Partridge played in two bands with Ross Wilson, the pre-Daddy Cool Sons of Vegetal Mother and post-Daddy Cool, pre-Mondo Rock Might Kong. Tim was bass player for Company Caine in 1970, King Harvest in 1971, Aunty Jack in 1974 and Kevin Borich Express between 1976 and 1980.

Tim’s friends have posted tributes on his Facebook Page.

Lachy Dooley remembers Tim as, “a truly masterful bass player and musician. I feel blessed I got play with him so many times over the years”.

Shauna Jensen said, “what a bass player. No one could play as funky as Tim”.

John Capek wrote, “an Aussie bass playing legend – gone too soon. Hard to believe. We played a lot of gigs. Bled fingers. Loved the same funk. Recently reconnected. Tim taught me everything I know about the bass”.

Roger McLachlan said, Just heard the devastating news that has passed away. I first met Tim in the 70s when he was playing with Kevin Borich. Man what an inspiration that guy was on bass￼. I got to hang out with Tim around that time and he inspired me to go for it and be fearless on the Bass. He came back into my life over the past year via messenger which was great here’s a little video he sent me.”

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Pure Gold Live Photo by Ros O'Gorman Skyhooks Rockwiz Live, photo by Ros O'Gorman Skyhooks Rockwiz Live, photo by Ros O'Gorman Skyhooks Rockwiz Live, photo by Ros O'Gorman Skyhooks Rockwiz Live, photo by Ros O'Gorman Ross Wilson. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Ross Wilson. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Ross Hannaford Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Frederick 'Toots' Hibbert
Toots Hibbert of Toots and the Maytals Dies At Age 77

Toots Hibbert of Toots and the Maytals has died at aged 77. No cause of death has been given.

16 hours ago
Bruce Springsteen Letter To You
Bruce Springsteen Confirms New E Street Band Album

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band will release ‘Letter To You’, his 12th album with the E Street Band, in October.

2 days ago
Kool and the Gang
Kool & The Gang Co-Founder Ronald ‘Khalis’ Bell Dies Aged 68

Ronald ‘Khalis’ Bell has died at age 68. The cause of death has not been announced.

3 days ago
Renee Geyer image by Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo
Renée Geyer Celebrates Her 67th With 50 Years In The Music Biz

Australia’s soul legend Renée Geyer will turn 67 years old tomorrow with two milestones to celebrate. She has also clocked up 50 years in the music industry.

3 days ago
Rolling Stones RS No 9 Carnaby
Mick Jagger Talks Up The New Rolling Store RS No 9 Carnaby

Mick Jagger says the new Rolling Stones London store ‘RS No 9 Carnaby’ is in Carnaby because it has “good history, it’s a good place to walk around and it’s a good place for locals and tourists to shop”.

4 days ago
David Freiberg of Jefferson Starship
Jefferson Starship ‘Mother of the Sun’ Is First New Music in 12 Years

Since Jefferson Starship’s previous album in 2008 two members have passed away. Paul Kantner went in 2016, Marty Balin in 2018.

5 days ago
Ozzy Osbourne, Black Sabbath, Noise11, Ros O'Gorman, Photo
Ozzy Osbourne Rules Out Further Black Sabbath Activity

Ozzy Osbourne has insisted that when Black Sabbath played their farewell show at Birmingham's Genting Arena in 2017, that marked the end of the band for him.

5 days ago