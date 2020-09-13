Australian Bass Player Tim Partridge Has Passed Away

Tributes for Australian bass player Tim Partridge are flooding through the music industry after his son Mitchell announced his father’s passing.

“Rest in peace Dad. Forever in our hearts and memories,” Mitchell Partridge posted on social media on Saturday night (12 September, 2020).

Tim Partridge played in two bands with Ross Wilson, the pre-Daddy Cool Sons of Vegetal Mother and post-Daddy Cool, pre-Mondo Rock Might Kong. Tim was bass player for Company Caine in 1970, King Harvest in 1971, Aunty Jack in 1974 and Kevin Borich Express between 1976 and 1980.

Tim’s friends have posted tributes on his Facebook Page.

Lachy Dooley remembers Tim as, “a truly masterful bass player and musician. I feel blessed I got play with him so many times over the years”.

Shauna Jensen said, “what a bass player. No one could play as funky as Tim”.

John Capek wrote, “an Aussie bass playing legend – gone too soon. Hard to believe. We played a lot of gigs. Bled fingers. Loved the same funk. Recently reconnected. Tim taught me everything I know about the bass”.

Roger McLachlan said, Just heard the devastating news that has passed away. I first met Tim in the 70s when he was playing with Kevin Borich. Man what an inspiration that guy was on bass￼. I got to hang out with Tim around that time and he inspired me to go for it and be fearless on the Bass. He came back into my life over the past year via messenger which was great here’s a little video he sent me.”

