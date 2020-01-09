Australian Charts: ARIA Serves Up Another Poor Year For Australian Albums

Australian artists continued to be disadvantaged by the current ARIA chart formula with the 2019 End of Year chart once again having no Australian albums in the Top 10.

The first sign of Australia is from the distant Adelaide Hills with Hilltop Hoods showing up at no 13 with ‘The Great Expanse’.

The only other Aussie is the Top 20 was Dean Lewis ‘A Place We Knew’ at no 16.

Elsewhere down the chart we find Tones and I ‘The Kids Are Coming EP’ at no 21, INXS ‘The Very Best’ at no 28, Amy Shark’s ‘Love Monster’ at no 31, Cold Chisel ‘The Best of Cold Chisel: All For You’ at no 37, Ziggy Alberts ‘Laps Around The Sun’ at no 47 and The Teskey Brothers ‘Run Home Slow’ at no 50.

The tragedy of the new chart system is that it is weighted by overseas playlists curated by the streaming companies. The Teskey Brothers ‘Run Home Slow’ should have been the Australian album of the year. Instead it is dangling down the bottom end of the chart despite The Teskey’s also being one of the great new live acts out of Australia.

In 2018, Amy Shark had the biggest Aussie album with ‘Love Monster’ at no 14. There were only four Australian albums in the 2018 Top 30, including the American made Keith Urban ‘Graffiti U’.

Movies steered listening in 2019. Queen’s ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’, Elton’s ‘Rocketman’, ‘A Star Is Born’ and ‘The Greatest Showman’ took up six places in the Top 20. Queen alone had three Top 20 albums with the 1981 album ‘Greatest Hits’ and the 2000 compilation ‘The Platinum Collection’ driven by the movie.

Billie Eilish’s ‘When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?’ was the biggest album on 2019 in Australia. Ed Sheeran, Pink, Taylor Swift and Post Malone are the stand-out names on the 2019 chart, despite next to no real sales for Post Malone. The sales of ‘Hollywood’s Bleeding’ were mostly calculated from streamed listens.

ARIA 2019 Album Chart – Top 10

1. Billie Eilish – When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

2. Ed Sheeran – No.6 Collaborations Project

3. P!nk – Hurts 2B Human

4. Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper – A Star Is Born

5. Queen – Bohemian Rhapsody (The Original Soundtrack)

6. Taylor Swift – Lover

7. Ariana Grande – Thank U, Next

8. Queen – Greatest Hits

9. Post Malone – Hollywood’s Bleeding

10. The Greatest Showman soundtrack

