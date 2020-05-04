Australian Charts: Birds Of Tokyo ‘Human Design’ Is The No 1 Album

The sixth studio album for Perth band Birds of Tokyo called “Human Design” becomes the bands second No.1 album as it debuts at the top of the Australian Albums chart.

“Human Design” is the 878th No.1 Album in Australia (1965 to 2020), the 728th for ARIA (1983 to 2020), the 516th to debut at No.1, the sixteenth chart-topping album for 2020, the 30th for the record label EMI (and their first in almost five years, as Troye Sivan’s “Wild EP” in 2015 was their last), while it’s also the second for Birds of Tokyo, who spent a single week at the top with their fourth album “March Fires” in, funnily enough, March of 2013.

This is the second album with the word ‘Human’ in it’s title to hit No.1, the other occurred this week last year (2019) as the Pink album “Hurts 2B Human” started a three week stay at the top (from May 6th, 2019), while it’s the first ‘Design’ to hit the No.1 spot. The new No.1 album is also the 242nd chart-topper for an Australian act (solo, duo, group, male or female) and the 389th by a Group (local or overseas). It’s also the sixth No.1 by an Aussie act this year and the fourth in the past five weeks, while the No.1 set might only hold for a single week due to the new Drake set issued on Friday.

Returning to the No.1 Albums spot in England is the second Dua Lipa album “Future Nostalgia”, which here is on hold at No.2 for a fourth non-consecutive week (having already spent a week at the top two weeks ago), while also on hold are The Weeknd at No.3 with “After Hours” and Harry Styles at No.4 with his “Fine Line” set, spending its 20th week within the Top 10 too.

The second and final Top 10 debut this week is the ninth studio album for the American heavy metal act Trivium called “What the Dead Men Say”, which enters at No.5, becoming the bands eighth albums chart entry (7 studios and one collection), while it also becomes their sixth Top 10 placing locally, with this new set now becoming their second highest charted album here, it’s surpassed by the No.4 sets “The Sin and the Sentence” (LP#8, October 2017) and “Shogun” (LP#3, October 2008).

Down one place apiece are Billie Eilish with “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” and the compilation set “Artists Unite for Fire Fight” to No.6 and No.7 respectively. Post Malone was debuting at No.1 this week in 2018 with “Beerbongs & Bentley’s” (May 7th, 2018, 2 weeks), while his current third set “Hollywood’s Bleeding” is back up one spot to No.8 in its 27th week within the Top 10. Down one spot to No.9 is the 5 Seconds of Summer album “C A L M”, while returning to the ten for the first time since September of 2018 is the Travis Scott set “Astroworld” (HP-1×1, WI10-5a), which races up thirty-one places to land at No.10, thanks to his playing a concert in the game ‘Fortnite’ to over 12 million people worldwide the past week.

UP:

* The live internet/TV broadcast concert from last weekend called ‘Music from the Home Front’ helps a heap of local artists to rise back up the albums chart this week, first up is Dean Lewis with his one year old album “A Place We Knew” (30 to No.13), while also back up are Tame Impala with “The Slow Rush” (23 to No.19), “The Kids are Coming” EP for Tones and I (34 to No.27), “The Best of” for Cold Chisel (re-enters Top 50 at No.38), INXS’s “Very Best of” (46 to No.39), G Flip with “About Us” (returns at No.42) and Paul Kelly’s most recent “Songs from the South” set to No.48.

* Luke Combs lands two albums within the Top 15 this week with “What You See…” up one to No.11 and “This One’s for You” up four to No.15.

* Lewis Capaldi rises back into the Top 20 to No.18 with “Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent”.

* BTS are back up five spot to No.20 with their recent No.1 set “Map of the Soul: 7”.

* Post Malone rises with his two-years-ago No.1 set “Beerbongs & Bentley’s” (28 to No.21) and his first set “Stoney” rises back up to No.45.

* Halsey is back up four spots to No.23 with her “Manic” set.

* The Queen biopic soundtrack ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ jumps back up twelve spots to No.25.

* Thanks to a new Top 20 singles chart entry this week the Juice WRLD set “Goodbye & Good Riddance” is back up and into the Top 50 at No.49.

DOWN:

* Three albums leave the Top 10 this week, none so much as last weeks No.1 entry of “Don’t Waste Your Anger” for The Smith Street Band (HP-1×1, WI10-1), which drops down into the lower fifty this week, while also down are the Elton John collection “Diamonds” (HP-3, WI10-30) down two to No.12 and the other Top 10 debut from last week and this weeks new U.S.A. and Canadian No.1 set “Blame it on Baby” (HP-7, WI10-1) by DaBaby falling twenty-six spots to No.33.

* After climbing back to No.11 last the fourth Ed Sheeran set “No.6 Collaborations Project” is back down three to No.14.

* This week in 2014 the ‘Frozen’ soundtrack went to No.1 for two weeks here (May 5th, 2014) thanks to its DVD/Blu-Ray release at the time. This week the ‘Frozen 2’ set is down two spots to No.22, with this set recently climbing back to No.11 a few weeks ago thanks it’s digital and DVD/BluRay release.

* Justin Bieber’s “Changes” set is down five places to No.26, he was scoring his first No.1 locally this week in 2010 with “My Worlds” (2 weeks from May 3rd, 2010).

* After re-entering at No.14 last week the second ChillinIt album “The Octagon” falls back down fifteen spots to No.29.

* LAUV and his set “~How I’m Feeling~” is down six spots to No.32 this week.

* Niall Horan leapt back up to No.17 last week with his second album “Heartbreak Weather” thanks to a vinyl release of the album, but this week it is back down nineteen places to No.36.

* The Drake album “Scorpion” drops five places to No.41, while he issued a new album on Saturday (here) called “Dark Lane Demo Tapes”, which could be the new No.1 album next week.

* Other albums that entered last week to disappear into the lower fifty are sets by Fiona Apple (#13), Casey Barnes (#16) and Jeremy Zucker (#40).

FURTHER NEW ENTRIES:

* #28 (LP#2) – Feral by RVG is the second album for the local Australian group whose debut album “A Quality of Mercy” came out in 2017 (it didn’t make the Top 100), and the band in 2019 toured Europe and the UK plus they did local tours with Kurt Vile, The Pixies and POND, while they are scheduled (at the moment) to tour with Faith No More in 2021.

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Noise11.com

Gavin Ryan reports with thanks to Australian-Charts.com

Share this: Share

Twitter

Print



LinkedIn

Facebook



Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments