Australian Charts: Charli XCX 'Crash' Lands At No 1 - Noise11.com

The fifth studio album for English female singer Charli XCX called “Crash” lands at No.1 in Australia this week, her first chart-topping album.

“Crash” (Asylum/Warner UK) becomes the 941st No.1 Album in Australia (1965 to 2022), the 792nd for ARIA (1983 to 2022), the 577th to debut in the top spot, the ninth No.1 for 2022 and the sixth for the record label Asylum, with their last being Ed Sheeran’s “No.6 Collaborations Project”, last at the top on August 26th, 2019. “Crash” has also landed at No.1 on the local vinyl charts, at the top in her home country of England, plus Ireland and Scotland, while it enters at No.2 in New Zealand.

Charli XCX has now logged five albums within the Australian Top 100 (four albums and one mixtape), while this new entry at No.1 becomes her second Top 10 album, as her third issued album “Charli” debuted and peaked at No.7 in late September of 2019, while her last entry was with “How I’m Feeling Now” (HP-37, late May 2020). This new album title is also the first time that the word ‘crash’ has appeared in a No.1 album title, with Roxette’s “Crash! Boom! Bang!” being the previous highest charted ‘crash’, making it to No.3 in late May of 1994.

Charli’s new No.1 album becomes the 167th by an English act (solo male, female, duo or group) to hit the top in Australia and the first since Adele’s “30” started it’s seven week run on Nov 29th, 2021. Ms. XCX also becomes the 75th English act (solo, duo or group) to make it to No.1 in Australia and seventh Solo English Female Singer to have a No.1 set here, while the album is also the 150th by a Solo Female Artist (local or overseas) to reach the top spot (and the first new female act in 2022).

With tickets going on sale this past week for Ed Sheeran’s March 2023 tour, he scores two albums within the Top 10 this week, with his latest set “= (Equals)” jumping back up six spots to land at No.2, the same place his single “Bad Habits” climbed back up to this week, while his third set “÷ (Divide)” leaps nine spots to land at No.8, scoring a 109th week within the Top 10, and it’s first such appearance for 2022, with it last within the ten on October 21st, 2019 (#8).

Rising back up one place each are the ‘Encanto’ soundtrack (Canada #1 for 8th week), “SOUR” for Olivia Rodrigo and “Planet Her” (NZ #1 for a fourth time, first in 2022) by Doja Cat to No.3, No.4 and No.5 respectively, while The Weeknd jumps up three spots to No.6 with his collection “The Highlights”.

The second and final Top 10 debut this week is the seventh studio album for Vanessa Amorosi called “City of Angels”, which matches her album tally by debuting at No.7. This now becomes her seventh albums chart entry (six studio and one compilation) and her fourth Top 10 placing, having last landed a No.7 album in November of 2009 with her fourth album “Hazardous”.

Dua Lipa’s second album “Future Nostalgia” rises back up two spots to No.9 to land a 61st week within the Top 10, plus the album also notches up it’s two-year chart anniversary (104 weeks), having first debuted on April 6th, 2020. Justin Bieber’s “Justice” set also returns to the top Top 10 at No.10, up three places, to score a 28th week inside of the ten, still his longest.

UP:

Thanks to a No.2 vinyl chart placing this week, the most recent posthumous album for Juice WRLD and “Fighting Demons” (HP-7, Dec 20th, 2021) returns to the Top 100 at No.11, while it’s followed by a six place rebound to No.12 for “Red (TsV)” for Taylor Swift (#16 vinyl). Eminem’s “Curtain Call: The Hits” is back up to No.13, Fleetwood Mac’s “Rumours” continue to chart by moving back up five to No.16 (# 6 vinyl) and Kid Laroi’s “F**k Love” mixtapes rises two to No.18.

Spacey Jane’s album “Sunlight” is the No.3 selling vinyl album this week, and that helps it to rebound thirty-two places to land at No.23, while the set is newly Gold (●) in sales too. The next leaping album is for The Weeknd with his two year old set “After Hours” which bullets back up sixty-five places to land at No.32, with the final Top 50 returnee being a third entry for Ed Sheeran and his “x (Multiply)” set, jumping twenty-three spots to land at No.42.

DOWN:

The first of five exits from the Top 10 this week starts with the Adele set “30” (HP-1×7, WI10-16) down four spots to No.14, after which all four of last week’s Top 10 debuts depart with The Wiggles No.1 entry “ReWiggled” dropping twenty places to No.21, followed by “Who Cares?” for Rex Orange County and “IMPERA” (#9 vinyl) for Ghost both plummeting thirty-four places each to No.36 and No.37 respectively, while the Hoodoo Gurus entry “Chariot of the Gods” leaves the Top 50 from last week’s No.7 position.

With two Weeknd albums climbing this week, his latest release “Dawn FM” drops down six spots to land at No.22, after which the next big drops occurs for the Gang of Youths set “angel in realtime”, down twelve to No.35, and The Foo Fighters “Greatest Hits” falls back down fifteen places to No.38 (while it might jump back up after the announcement today of their drummer Taylor Hawkins passing at the age of 50).

Four of the five Top 50 entries this week for Taylor Swift drop down, most of them only a few places like “1989” (27 to No.29), “folklore” (30 to No.31) and “Reputation” (41 to No.43), while her “Lover” set has a seven place decline to No.40. The self-titled Dua Lipa set, Bruno Mars’ “Doo-Wops and Hooligans” and Green Day’s “GH’s” all drop six spots each to No.41, No.45 and No.49 respectively, while an eight place slide to No.46 occurs for the Lil’ Nas X set “Montero”.

FURTHER NEW ENTRIES:

* #17 (LP#7) – To Find Happiness by Josh Pyke (Wonderlick/Sony) is the seventh studio album for the local musician and his ninth albums chart entry (7 studio, 1 live, 1 compilation), while this is his first studio album NOT to land first week within the Top 10, as his previous six albums all peaked between #2 and #8, while he last charted in September of 2020 with “Rome” (HP-8).

* #20 (mix#1) – Pier Pressure (mixtape) by ArrDee (Island) is the debut mixtape for the British rapper, which has landed at No.2 in his home country this week. The set contains his local chart entry “Flowers (Say My Name)” (HP-49, 6-Dec., 2021). The set has also landed at No.1 on the UK R&B Album Chart, No.5 in Scotland, No.14 in Ireland and No.21 in New Zealand.

*ARIA Chart info is based on sales for the week from the 18th to the 24th of March, 2022.

Written, Compiled and Researched by Gavin Ryan.

